HUL Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹2,493 Crore

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) recorded a 2% volume growth in the January–March 2025 quarter. The management continues to drive volume-driven competitive growth from the portfolio, as reaffirmed during the quarter update.

Revenue in the quarter was at ₹15,213 crore, recording a 2.4% year-on-year growth over the same quarter a year ago. HUL registered EBITDA of ₹3,466 crore in the March quarter, a 1% year-on-year increase. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 22.8%.

The company has updated its EBITDA margin guidance to 22% to 23%. Net profit for the March quarter was ₹2,493 crore, driven by consistent revenue growth and operating efficiencies.

Home Care segment accounted for 37% of the overall revenue, followed by Foods segment with 25%, Beauty & Wellbeing with 21%, and Personal Care with 15%.

HUL is stepping up investment to drive change in high-growth demand spaces and is also drawing on a robust innovation pipeline to back the strategy. The board of directors has approved a final dividend of ₹24 per share, which brings the aggregate dividend payout for the year to ₹53 per share. The record date for the final dividend has not yet been announced by the company.