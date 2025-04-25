iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HUL Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹2,493 Crore

25 Apr 2025 , 10:59 PM

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) recorded a 2% volume growth in the January–March 2025 quarter. The management continues to drive volume-driven competitive growth from the portfolio, as reaffirmed during the quarter update.

Revenue in the quarter was at ₹15,213 crore, recording a 2.4% year-on-year growth over the same quarter a year ago. HUL registered EBITDA of ₹3,466 crore in the March quarter, a 1% year-on-year increase. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 22.8%.

The company has updated its EBITDA margin guidance to 22% to 23%. Net profit for the March quarter was ₹2,493 crore, driven by consistent revenue growth and operating efficiencies.

Home Care segment accounted for 37% of the overall revenue, followed by Foods segment with 25%, Beauty & Wellbeing with 21%, and Personal Care with 15%.

HUL is stepping up investment to drive change in high-growth demand spaces and is also drawing on a robust innovation pipeline to back the strategy. The board of directors has approved a final dividend of ₹24 per share, which brings the aggregate dividend payout for the year to ₹53 per share. The record date for the final dividend has not yet been announced by the company.

Related Tags

  • HUL Q4 Net Profit
  • Q4 Net Profit
  • Q4 News
  • Q4 Profit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LTIMindtree Reports 2.6% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

LTIMindtree Reports 2.6% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|11:29 PM
SBI Card Q4 Profit Slips 20%

SBI Card Q4 Profit Slips 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|11:17 PM
HUL Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹2,493 Crore

HUL Q4 Net Profit Rises to ₹2,493 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|10:59 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 25, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|02:08 PM
Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Apr 2025|01:12 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.