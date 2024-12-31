|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting - 25.11.2024
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended ended 30th September 2024 and the proposal for payment of Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend if any Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th April, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 01:15 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 03:45 P.M.(IST) Appointment of M/s. R. Nanabhoy & Co. Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the Company for financial year 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25. The Board at their meeting held on 24th April, 2024, decided to hold the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 21st June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024) Clarification on Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19th January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Nearly 80% of FMCG sales in India are controlled by kirana stores, which are supplied by distributors or wholesalers.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
The dispute stems from an issue surrounding tax deduction at source (TDS) for a ₹3,045-crore payment HUL made to acquire intellectual property rights related to its India HFD business from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).Read More
The decision follows Unilever’s global strategy to separate its ice cream business and subsequent evaluation by an independent committee of HUL directorRead More
This divestment finalizes the agreement signed on July 15 between HUL and A.O. Smith, aimed at boosting A.O. Smith’s product portfolio and distribution across India.Read More
The largest consumer products business in India, Unilever, saw quarterly sales increase to ₹15,319 crore from ₹15,027 croreRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Irrespective of the high tax demand, the business said that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.Read More
Despite the high demand, the business has stated that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.