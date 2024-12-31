Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting - 25.11.2024

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended ended 30th September 2024 and the proposal for payment of Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend if any Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th April, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 01:15 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 03:45 P.M.(IST) Appointment of M/s. R. Nanabhoy & Co. Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the Company for financial year 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25. The Board at their meeting held on 24th April, 2024, decided to hold the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 21st June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024