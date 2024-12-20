Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2024

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 which shall be subjected to limited review by the joint statutory auditors. Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024) Financial Results - Q2FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Re-appointment of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting: 1. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 2. Intimation of AGM and Record Date Record date for payment of final dividend - July 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (ii) Recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. (iii) Explore the option of raising funds. Financial Results Outcome of the Board Meeting- Dividend, Fund Raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024

Investment in New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Axis Bank Limited

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 3 Jan 2024