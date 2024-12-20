iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Axis Bank Ltd Board Meeting

1,033.55
(0.66%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:49:55 AM

Axis Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2024
Board Meeting17 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 which shall be subjected to limited review by the joint statutory auditors. Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024) Financial Results - Q2FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Re-appointment of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting: 1. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 2. Intimation of AGM and Record Date Record date for payment of final dividend - July 12, 2024.
Board Meeting24 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (ii) Recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. (iii) Explore the option of raising funds. Financial Results Outcome of the Board Meeting- Dividend, Fund Raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Investment in New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Axis Bank Limited
Board Meeting23 Jan 20243 Jan 2024
AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 which shall be subjected to limited review by the statutory auditors. Quarterly Financial Results - December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)

Axis Bank: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|01:16 PM

This will enable the NBFC to lend to customers in rural and non-metro areas of India for the purchase of electric two-wheelers.

Read More
RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|10:02 AM

HDFC Bank received a ₹1 Crore fine for failing to comply with RBI directives regarding deposit interest rates, recovery agents, and customer service practices.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More
Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:49 AM

Gross NPAs totalled ₹16,211.34 Crore in Q1FY25, up from ₹15,127.12 Crore in Q4FY24 but down from ₹18,158.23 Crore in Q1FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|10:16 AM

Axis Finance, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, the country's third largest private sector lender, approached the tribunal after the firm failed to pay its bills.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Axis Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.