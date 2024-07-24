iifl-logo-icon 1
Axis Bank Ltd Futures Share Price

1,049.3
(0.83%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Here's the list of Axis Bank's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Axis Bank's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Axis Bank Ltd

  • Open1,031.1
  • Day's High1,066.7
  • Spot1,049.3
  • Prev. Close1,044.1
  • Day's Low1,028.4
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot625
  • OI(Chg %)48,04,380 (6.05%)
  • Roll Over%0.16
  • Roll Cost1.23
  • Traded Vol.1,85,28,125 (83.87%)

Axis Bank: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

30 Sep 2024|01:16 PM

This will enable the NBFC to lend to customers in rural and non-metro areas of India for the purchase of electric two-wheelers.

RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

11 Sep 2024|10:02 AM

HDFC Bank received a ₹1 Crore fine for failing to comply with RBI directives regarding deposit interest rates, recovery agents, and customer service practices.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

25 Jul 2024|11:49 AM

Gross NPAs totalled ₹16,211.34 Crore in Q1FY25, up from ₹15,127.12 Crore in Q4FY24 but down from ₹18,158.23 Crore in Q1FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

18 Jul 2024|10:16 AM

Axis Finance, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, the country's third largest private sector lender, approached the tribunal after the firm failed to pay its bills.

