Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank posted a 4% decline in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹5,806 Crore. The net profit in the year-ago quarter stood at ₹6,035 Crore.
The net operating income came in flat at ₹13,560 Crore in Q1FY26.
Operating profit (before provisions and contingencies) registered a 14% YoY growth to ₹11,515 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the same stood at ₹10,106 Crore. However, provisions jumped to ₹3,948 Crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹2,039 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.
At the end of June quarter, the bank held cumulative provisions (standard+additional) of ₹11,760 Crore.
As on June 30, 2025, the provision coverage ratio stood at 1.12%.
The bank said that on an aggregated basis, the Bank reported a provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional) of 138% of GNPA as on June 30. Annualized Credit cost for the quarter stood at 1.38%.
At around 2.00 PM, Axis Bank was trading 4.66% lower at ₹1,105.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,159.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,115.90, and ₹1,086, respectively.
