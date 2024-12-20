Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom business has prepaid ₹3,626 crore in spectrum dues since 2016. This prepayment allows Airtel to remove an interest cost of more than 8.65%. Airtel has prepaid ₹28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities this year.

Asian Paints: The Paint Major’s Board of Directors accepted Ashish Rae’s appointment as Associate Vice President – Retail Sales, Marketing & Commercial and Senior Management Personnel of the Company, effective January 2, 2025. Furthermore, Gagandeep Singh Kalsi, Associate Vice President – Strategy, Business Development, a Senior Management Personnel, would oversee Décor and Services beginning December 23, 2024. The brief profiles of Ashish Rae and Gagandeep Singh Kalsi are provided.

Axis Bank: The lender is changing its credit card fees beginning December 20, 2024. Customers have been getting alerts about the adjustments, which include a new redemption fee, altered interest rates, and increased transaction fees. These modifications will affect both Axis Bank and Citi-migrated credit cards.

Hyundai Motor India: The automobile company’s board of directors has authorized and recommended Unsoo Kim’s reappointment as Managing Director for three years beginning January 25, 2025.

Kalpataru Projects: The company will contemplate prepayment of NCDs issued through a private offering on December 24, according to an exchange filing.

