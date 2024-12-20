iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Axis Bank Ltd

Axis Bank Ltd News Today

1,040.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM
Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

This will enable the NBFC to lend to customers in rural and non-metro areas of India for the purchase of electric two-wheelers.

30 Sep 2024|01:16 PM
RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HDFC Bank received a ₹1 Crore fine for failing to comply with RBI directives regarding deposit interest rates, recovery agents, and customer service practices.

11 Sep 2024|10:02 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM
Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

Axis Bank reports 4% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit; stock slumps ~7%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gross NPAs totalled ₹16,211.34 Crore in Q1FY25, up from ₹15,127.12 Crore in Q4FY24 but down from ₹18,158.23 Crore in Q1FY24.

25 Jul 2024|11:49 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM
NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Axis Finance, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, the country's third largest private sector lender, approached the tribunal after the firm failed to pay its bills.

18 Jul 2024|10:16 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Axis Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.