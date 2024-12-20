Outcome of Board Meeting: 1. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 2. Intimation of AGM and Record Date Record date for payment of final dividend - July 12, 2024. Please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement titled Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting and Remote E-voting Information published on June 29,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) Please find enclosed proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of Axis Bank Limited along with the scrutinizers report and voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)