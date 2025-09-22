Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Ceigall India Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a large renewable energy project at Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company secured a 220 MW share of the 440 MW grid-connected ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) project with battery energy storage systems (BESS). This is floated by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd, through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Ceigall quoted a tariff of ₹2.70 per kWh during the electronic reverse auction held on September 19. Based on current estimates, the project is valued at about ₹1,700 crore including GST.

Project Timeline and Terms

Construction Period: 24 months

Operational Period: 25 years

Awarding Entity: Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd, a domestic public sector company

Scope: Development of solar PV capacity integrated with battery storage to enhance reliability

Ceigall clarified that the order is a domestic contract, does not fall under related-party transactions, and none of the promoter group companies hold any interest in the awarding authority.

Strategic Importance

The project is part of India’s push toward large-scale renewable capacity combined with storage, ensuring a stable supply of green power. By bagging this order, Ceigall has positioned itself among key players in the solar-plus-storage segment, which is expected to see accelerated adoption as states aim to balance intermittent renewable generation with round-the-clock supply.

