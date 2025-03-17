Ceigall India Secures ₹923 Crore NHAI Contract for Ludhiana Bypass Project

On March 13, 2025, Ceigall India Ltd. secured a Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an infrastructure project. The awarded project is the construction of six-lane greenfield southern Ludhiana bypass under Ludhiana – Ajmer Economic Corridor in Punjab.

Comprising a 25.24 km stretch, the project will connect two crucial points – NH44 at Village Rajgarh and the Delhi-Katra Expressway (NE 5) near Village Ballowal. The contract has been awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a public-private partnership model for highway improvement. The estimated cost of the project is ₹864.97 crore, while the bid project cost as per the LOA is ₹1,063.79 crore.

Ceigall India won the contract with a successful bid price of ₹923 crore. The project should be completed within a period of 24 months from the date of commencement. This project had earlier been awarded to Ceigall India in June 2022 at a bid project cost of ₹702 crore. But that was later withdrawn when the site could not be accessed for building.

In its filing with the exchanges, Ceigall India said the decision to revoke NHAI was communicated and mutually decided between the two parties. Following the latest award, the company will now go ahead with the work on the said project, which is a significant milestone for the development of highway infrastructure in Punjab.