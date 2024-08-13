Ceigall India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
3,029.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3,029.35
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
36.84
Total Income
3,066.19
Total Expenditure
2,511.69
PBIDT
554.5
Interest
94.15
PBDT
460.34
Depreciation
54.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
99.27
Deferred Tax
1.78
Reported Profit After Tax
304.31
Minority Interest After NP
-1.84
Net Profit after Minority Interest
306.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
306.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
78.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.3
PBDTM(%)
15.19
PATM(%)
10.04
