Ceigall India Ltd Summary

Ceigall India Ltd was originally incorporated as Ceigall Builders Private Limited at Ludhiana, Punjab, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 8, 2002, by the Registrar of Companies, at Chandigarh. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Ceigall India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 9, 2011 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh.Ceigall India Ltd are an infrastructure construction company with experience in undertaking specialized structural work such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways. The principal business operations of the Company are broadly divided into EPC projects and HAM projects, which are spread over ten states in India. Incorporated in July 2002, the Company has gradually increased size of the projects. The Company completed over 34 projects, including 16 EPC and 1 HAM project, in roads and highways sector. One of the initial road projects it executed for the Punjab Public Works Department, Ludhiana Division, got completed in 2006 with an aggregate project cost of Rs 62.94 million for 20.42 lane km. In 2014, it completed the first four lane highway EPC project from NHAI for 24.08 lane km with a project cost of Rs 378.10 million and the most recent four lane elevated corridor EPC project, which consists of one of the longest four lane elevated corridor portion of 14.26 kms in India, was completed by NHAI with a project cost of Rs 19,693.90 million and total length of 100.32 lane km. The Malout-Abohar project which was the Companys first HAM project got completed effective on June 6, 2023. Apart from this, the Kiratpur-Nerchowk Project was also completed in 2023. The Six-Lane Rewa Sidhi Tunnel on NH24 in Madhya Pradesh was opened in December, 2022. The Company ahead of this also completed construction of 3,209-meter-long Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project, connecting Katra and Reasi Stations, marking as a history in the Himalayan region in December, 2023.The Company is proposing the Initial Offer of Equity Shares by raising funds Rs 617.69 Crore through fresh issue and by issuing 14,285,714 Equity Shares through offer for sale.