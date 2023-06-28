To the Members of M/s. Ceigall India Limited Report on Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s. Ceigall India Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of

accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

As described in note no. 51 to the financial statements, these financial statements include the companys proportionate share of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses in two jointly controlled operations, which are set up as unincorporated Association of persons for construction of roads and highways.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

/ CHArStred \0\

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Audit Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note No. 42 to the Financial Statements; and

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of Act, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Place: Ludhiana Date: 28.06.2023

GUN ?

(Anil Kumar Gupta) Partner

M.No.: 089988

For B D Bansal & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No.000621N

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report to the members of M/s. Ceigall India Limited ("Company") of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of accounts examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: -

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, Including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The company has a program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets; pursuant to the programme, certain property, plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the copies of registered sale deeds, transfer deed, conveyance deed provided to us, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under property plant and equipment are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date other than as mentioned below: -

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company 1) Land At Bagga Kalan, Ludhiana 15.55 Lakhs Ceigall Builders Private Limited No Since F.Y. 2007-08 These are in the erstwhile name of the company. 2) Land at Kakowal, Ludhiana 2.78 Lakhs Ceigall Builders Private Limited No Since F.Y. 2003-04 3)DLF Camellias, Gurgaon 4120.00 Lakhs No /?/[? F.Y. 2022-23 1 \o\ Sale deed is pending for registration.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets during the year.

(e) No Proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii) (a) The inventory in the custody of the company has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii) The Company has made investments and also granted unsecured loan to company(s) during the year. Reporting under sub clause (a) to (f) to clause (iii) of the order is given below:

(a) The Company has made investment in its step-down subsidiaries and also granted unsecured loan to its subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries during the year. The details of the investments made, loans granted and the balances outstanding as at the year-end is as follows:-

Particulars Investments Unsecured Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - NIL - 4257.88 lakhs - Step-Down Subsidiary -14.80 lakhs - 29.83 lakhs Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - 5344.49 lakhs - 4258.16 lakhs - Step-Down Subsidiary - 42.51 lakhs - 63.32 lakhs

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and considering the nature of the business of the company, the investments made and unsecured loans granted in subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and there is no repayments of principal amounts due as on 31.03.2023.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount outstanding for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans of Rs. 4284.60 lakhs to its subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries which are repayable on demand and the aggregate of such loans is 99.14% of the total loans outstanding.

iv) The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Also the company has granted loans to subsidiary and step down subsidiaries during the year at Rs. 4287.71 lakhs on the basis that the company is providing infrastructural facilities and accordingly by virtue of section 186(11), the provisions of section 186 other than sub section (1) are not applicable to the company.

v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records under section 148 of the act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b) There are no dues of the Statutory Dues as referred to in clause (a) on account of any dispute except for the following:-

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (in Rupees) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 220(2) 1.95 lakhs A.Y. 2011-12 A.O., Ludhiana Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 143(3) 3.06 lakhs A.Y. 2011-12 A.O., Ludhiana Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 220(2) 1.61 lakhs A.Y. 2012-13 A.O., Ludhiana Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 143(3) 44.52 lakhs A.Y. 2018-19 A.O., Ludhiana Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 143(l)(b) 17.03. lakhs A.Y. 2019-20 A.O., Ludhiana Service Tax Act, 1994 Tax demanded on exempted services 8.34 lakhs F.Y. 2014-15 Asst Commissioner Central Office, Ropar The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Transitional Credit carry forward 39.82 lakhs F.Y. 2017-18 CGST, Central Office, North Division, Ludhiana

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence the reporting under clause 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) and hence the reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) Considering the principle of materiality outlined in the standards on auditing, no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the

year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the reporting under the clause 3 (xii)

(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion, the company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the applicable transaction with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence the provisions of the section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) & (b) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a)-(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (C1C) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There is an amount of Rs. 120.73 lakhs unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In respect of ongoing projects, the company has deposited Rs. 117.45 lakhs in the Unspent CSR account with scheduled bank on or before the due date.

In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred the unspent amount of Rs. 3.27 lakhs to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our audit report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. six months of the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

Place: Ludhiana Date: 28.06.2023

For B D Bansal & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No.000621N

(Anipkumar Gupta) 089988

Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of M/s. Ceigall India Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause fi) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Ceigall India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the "Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the* design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by 1CAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Ludhiana Date: 28.06.2023

For B D Bansal & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No.000621N