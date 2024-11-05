Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

Ceigall India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 5 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. In this connection please refer to our letter dated September 23 2024 wherein it was informed that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct framed in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and amendments made thereunder the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed for all the Designated Persons (including their immediate relatives) of the Company with effect from October 1 2024 and shall remain closed till November 07 2024. Intimation of appointment of Secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In continuation of our letter dated October 26, 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR)] , please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 05, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports issued by M/s. B D Bansal, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. The meeting of the Board commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 02:30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Ceigall India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 10th Day of October 2024 to consider the following agenda items: 1. To provide no objection for use of word Ceigall as prefix in the name of new subsidiaries / special purpose vehicles proposed to be formed 2. To approve investment in new subsidiaries / special purpose vehicles 3. To provide no objection for use of Registered office of the Company as the Registered office of new subsidiaries / special purpose vehicles proposed to be formed 4. Appointment of New Company secretary & Compliance officer of Ceigall India Limited 5. To approve the resignation of Mr. Utkarsh Gupta as the Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company w.e.f 10.10.2024 6. Any other business item with permission of the Chairman and majority of Directors In continuation of our letter dated October 07, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Il of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ceigall India Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i. e., October 10, 2024. Meeting started at 10:15 a.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)

Ceigall India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday 04th Day of October 2024 to consider the following agenda items: 1. To provide no objection for use of word Ceigall as prefix in the name of new subsidiaries / special purpose vehicles proposed to be formed 2. To approve investment in new subsidiaries / special purpose vehicles 3. To provide no objection for use of Registered office of the Company as the Registered office of new subsidiaries / special purpose vehicles proposed to be formed 4. To approve availing of Working Capital Limit up to Rs. 100 Crores from IDBI Bank Limited 5. Any other business item with permission of the Chairman and majority of Directors Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ceigall India Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i, e., October 04, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 10:50 a.m. has inter alia transact the following business:1. To provide no objection for use of word Ceigall as prefix in the name of new subsidiaries/special purpose vehicles proposed to be formed2. To incorporate two new Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companied under the name Ceigall Southern Ayodhya Bypass Private Limited and Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass Private Limited or such other name as decided by the management and as approved by the statutory authorities & other business items. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

