Ceigall India Ltd AGM

326.15
(5.23%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Ceigall India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 In due compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder, Ceigall India Limited (the Company) circulated a Notice dated 26th August 2024 (Notice) convening the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10.15 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The venue of the Meeting shall be the Registered Office of the Company at A-898, Tagore Nagar, Ludhiana-141001, Punjab, India to transact the business as per the Notice. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule-III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that 22nd Annual General Meeting was held today i.e. September 30, 2024, at 10:15 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The deemed venue of the AGM was the Registered Office of the Company i.e. A-898, Tagore Nagar, Ludhiana-141001, Punjab. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

