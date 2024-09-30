|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 In due compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder, Ceigall India Limited (the Company) circulated a Notice dated 26th August 2024 (Notice) convening the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10.15 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The venue of the Meeting shall be the Registered Office of the Company at A-898, Tagore Nagar, Ludhiana-141001, Punjab, India to transact the business as per the Notice. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule-III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that 22nd Annual General Meeting was held today i.e. September 30, 2024, at 10:15 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The deemed venue of the AGM was the Registered Office of the Company i.e. A-898, Tagore Nagar, Ludhiana-141001, Punjab. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.