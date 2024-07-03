Divis Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,338
2,118
2,303
1,855
1,909
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,338
2,118
2,303
1,855
1,909
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
106
79
79
95
86
Total Income
2,444
2,197
2,382
1,950
1,995
Total Expenditure
1,622
1,496
1,572
1,366
1,430
PBIDT
822
701
810
584
565
Interest
1
0
2
0
1
PBDT
821
701
808
584
564
Depreciation
99
97
95
95
95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
218
179
160
122
107
Deferred Tax
-6
-5
15
9
14
Reported Profit After Tax
510
430
538
358
348
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
510
430
538
358
348
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
510
430
538
358
348
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.2
16.2
20.25
13.5
13.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53
53
53
53
53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.15
33.09
35.17
31.48
29.59
PBDTM(%)
35.11
33.09
35.08
31.48
29.54
PATM(%)
21.81
20.3
23.36
19.29
18.22
