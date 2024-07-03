iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Divis Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

5,920
(0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,338

2,118

2,303

1,855

1,909

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,338

2,118

2,303

1,855

1,909

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

106

79

79

95

86

Total Income

2,444

2,197

2,382

1,950

1,995

Total Expenditure

1,622

1,496

1,572

1,366

1,430

PBIDT

822

701

810

584

565

Interest

1

0

2

0

1

PBDT

821

701

808

584

564

Depreciation

99

97

95

95

95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

218

179

160

122

107

Deferred Tax

-6

-5

15

9

14

Reported Profit After Tax

510

430

538

358

348

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

510

430

538

358

348

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

510

430

538

358

348

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.2

16.2

20.25

13.5

13.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

53

53

53

53

53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

35.15

33.09

35.17

31.48

29.59

PBDTM(%)

35.11

33.09

35.08

31.48

29.54

PATM(%)

21.81

20.3

23.36

19.29

18.22

Divis Lab.: Related NEWS

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Divis Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.