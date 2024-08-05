Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

On Saturday, August 3, Divi’s Laboratories reported its quarterly earnings. It reported a net profit of ₹430 Crore, 21% higher than the previous year’s ₹356 Crore.

The company’s revenue for the first quarter was ₹2,118 Crore, a 19% increase over the previous year’s ₹1,778 Crore. However, it was lower than the street estimate of ₹2,191 Crore.

The company’s first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore, up 23% from the previous fiscal year’s ₹504 Crore.

The company reported a margin of 29.4%. Last year’s margin was 28.3%, compared to a poll expectation of 30.1%.

Divi’s Laboratories Limited is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical firm based in Hyderabad that manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates.

At around 1.00 PM, Divi’s Laboratories was trading 2.62% lower at ₹4,860.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,991.25 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,998.90, and ₹4,778, respectively.

