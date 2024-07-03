Divis Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
4,456
4,158
3,687
3,658
4,109
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,456
4,158
3,687
3,658
4,109
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
184
172
167
176
169
Total Income
4,640
4,330
3,854
3,834
4,278
Total Expenditure
3,117
2,936
2,704
2,758
2,641
PBIDT
1,523
1,394
1,150
1,076
1,637
Interest
1
2
1
0
1
PBDT
1,522
1,392
1,149
1,076
1,636
Depreciation
196
190
188
174
169
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
397
282
232
209
230
Deferred Tax
-11
24
25
65
41
Reported Profit After Tax
940
896
704
628
1,196
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
940
896
704
628
1,196
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
940
896
704
628
1,196
EPS (Unit Curr.)
35.4
33.81
26.52
23.7
45.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53
53
53
53
53.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.17
33.52
31.19
29.41
39.83
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
21.09
21.54
19.09
17.16
29.1
EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.