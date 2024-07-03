iifl-logo-icon 1
Divis Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

4,456

4,158

3,687

3,658

4,109

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,456

4,158

3,687

3,658

4,109

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

184

172

167

176

169

Total Income

4,640

4,330

3,854

3,834

4,278

Total Expenditure

3,117

2,936

2,704

2,758

2,641

PBIDT

1,523

1,394

1,150

1,076

1,637

Interest

1

2

1

0

1

PBDT

1,522

1,392

1,149

1,076

1,636

Depreciation

196

190

188

174

169

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

397

282

232

209

230

Deferred Tax

-11

24

25

65

41

Reported Profit After Tax

940

896

704

628

1,196

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

940

896

704

628

1,196

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

940

896

704

628

1,196

EPS (Unit Curr.)

35.4

33.81

26.52

23.7

45.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

53

53

53

53

53.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

34.17

33.52

31.19

29.41

39.83

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

21.09

21.54

19.09

17.16

29.1

Divis Lab.: Related NEWS

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More

