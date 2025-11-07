Divi’s Labs Posts 35% Jump in Q2 Profit at ₹689 Crore, Revenue Up 16%

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. delivered a strong performance in the September quarter, comfortably exceeding market expectations with growth across all major financial indicators.
The Hyderabad-based drug manufacturer posted a 16% year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹2,715 crore, up from ₹2,338 crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth was supported by healthy export demand and steady operational execution.
Net profit for the quarter jumped 35% to ₹689 crore, compared with ₹510 crore a year ago, aided by stronger volumes and improved cost efficiency. Operating profit (EBITDA) increased 24% to ₹888 crore from ₹716 crore in the same period last year.
Profitability also improved, with EBITDA margin expanding to 32.7% from 30.6% a year earlier. The company further benefited from favourable currency movements, recording a foreign exchange gain of ₹63 crore, more than double the ₹29 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.
Divi’s Laboratories Ltd shares dipped 3.25% as of 1:54 Pm on Friday. Divi’s Laboratories Ltd shares have gained 9.10% in the last month, 9.67% in the year-to-date and 11.7% in the last year.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.