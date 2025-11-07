iifl-logo

Divi’s Labs Posts 35% Jump in Q2 Profit at ₹689 Crore, Revenue Up 16%

7 Nov 2025 , 01:58 PM

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. delivered a strong performance in the September quarter, comfortably exceeding market expectations with growth across all major financial indicators.

The Hyderabad-based drug manufacturer posted a 16% year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹2,715 crore, up from ₹2,338 crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth was supported by healthy export demand and steady operational execution.

Net profit for the quarter jumped 35% to ₹689 crore, compared with ₹510 crore a year ago, aided by stronger volumes and improved cost efficiency. Operating profit (EBITDA) increased 24% to ₹888 crore from ₹716 crore in the same period last year.

Profitability also improved, with EBITDA margin expanding to 32.7% from 30.6% a year earlier. The company further benefited from favourable currency movements, recording a foreign exchange gain of ₹63 crore, more than double the ₹29 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd shares dipped 3.25% as of 1:54 Pm on Friday. Divi’s Laboratories Ltd shares have gained 9.10% in the last month, 9.67% in the year-to-date and 11.7% in the last year.

