Divis Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53
53
53.09
53.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,431
12,652
11,638.26
9,218.48
Net Worth
13,484
12,705
11,691.35
9,271.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
602
554
442.97
351.1
Total Liabilities
14,086
13,259
12,134.32
9,623.02
Fixed Assets
5,515
4,931
4,790.9
4,409.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
89
84
79.37
7.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20
17
21.57
13.04
Networking Capital
4,501
4,039
4,438.8
3,050.97
Inventories
2,985
2,781
2,644.05
2,042.7
Inventory Days
108.68
109.66
Sundry Debtors
2,273
1,964
2,569.9
1,745.56
Debtor Days
105.63
93.71
Other Current Assets
539
404
419.96
376.5
Sundry Creditors
-906
-780
-826.73
-824.4
Creditor Days
33.98
44.25
Other Current Liabilities
-390
-330
-368.38
-289.39
Cash
3,961
4,188
2,803.68
2,142.01
Total Assets
14,086
13,259
12,134.32
9,623.02
