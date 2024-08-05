Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Ashoka Builcon: The business is announced as the lowest bidder for two MMRDA projects totalling around ₹1,280.8 Crore. The two projects are to design and build creek bridges from Kolshet to Kalher and Gaimukh to Payegaon. Both contracts cover engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work.

JSW Steel: The company has filed a notice to surrender a mining lease for an Odisha block, citing “uneconomic operation”. The Jajang iron ore block in Keonjhar is one of four iron ore mining leases bought through an auction in 2020, according to a regulatory filing by JSW Steel on Saturday.

Infosys: On Saturday, India’s second-largest software services exporter received a notification from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to close the pre-show cause notice procedures for 2017-2018, totalling ₹3,898 Crore.

Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group cement firm would invest ₹1,600 Crore to establish a 6 MTPA Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit in Bihar. This will be the company’s first entry into Bihar. The project will be implemented in three phases.

Divi’s Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company posted a net profit of ₹430 Crore, up 21% from the previous year’s ₹356 Crore. The company’s revenue for the first quarter was ₹2,118 Crore, a 19% increase over the previous year’s ₹1,778 Crore. However, it was lower than the street expectation of ₹2,191 Crore.

State Bank of India: SBI’s total deposit growth in the June quarter was 8.18%, while domestic deposits increased by 8.08%. The lender’s overall net interest margin (NIM) for the first quarter was 3.22%. The domestic NIM stood at 3.35 percent.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: On Friday (August 2), a private sector lender announced a 10% YoY increase in net profit to ₹287.3 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. This represents the bank’s highest net profit.

Titan: Tata Group’s jeweller and watchmaker reported a 0.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit to ₹770 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company’s standalone sales climbed by 8.1% to ₹12,053 Crore, up from ₹11,145 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Britannia: The FMCG major recorded an 11.3% YoY increase in net profit of ₹506.3 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. The company’s revenue from operations climbed by 6% to ₹4,250.3 Crore, up from ₹4,010.7 Crore the previous fiscal year.

Bank of India: The public sector lender reported a net profit or PAT of ₹1,888 Crore in the June quarter, with a net NPA of 0.99%. The GNPA came in at 4.62%.

