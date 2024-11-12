Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.55
29.19
38.62
-4.25
Op profit growth
35.73
56.95
44.42
-12.74
EBIT growth
38.14
46.08
48.09
-11.8
Net profit growth
49.19
44.15
56.95
-17.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
43.32
41.03
33.77
32.42
EBIT margin
41.12
38.26
33.84
31.67
Net profit margin
33.04
28.47
25.51
22.53
RoCE
33.76
30.86
26.4
20.96
RoNW
7.04
5.97
5.2
3.88
RoA
6.78
5.74
4.97
3.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
111.53
74.75
51.86
33.04
Dividend per share
30
20
16
10
Cash EPS
99.78
65.11
44.83
27.66
Book value per share
441.79
350.12
275.35
223.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
39.48
48.56
38.32
32.97
P/CEPS
44.13
55.74
44.32
39.37
P/B
9.96
10.36
7.21
4.88
EV/EBIDTA
28.55
32.23
26.18
20.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
37.19
30.26
Tax payout
-19.62
-25.57
-24.34
-28.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.51
80.91
82.13
89.82
Inventory days
101.31
104.98
108.75
125.24
Creditor days
-60.73
-66.67
-55.95
-62.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4,605.37
-3,065.41
-299.27
-926.81
Net debt / equity
-0.24
-0.23
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.72
-0.75
-0.04
-0.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-33.11
-33.34
-39.08
-39.42
Employee costs
-10.56
-11.84
-11.51
-11.71
Other costs
-12.99
-13.76
-15.62
-16.43
EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
