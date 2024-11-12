iifl-logo-icon 1
Divis Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

Divis Lab. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
DIVIs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
DIVIs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. As per enclosed letter. Further to our intimation dated July 25, 2024, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 03, 2024 has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Statement of standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. Statement of consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 3. Press release on the financial results of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202415 May 2024
DIVIs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend fi any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. As per enclosed letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
DIVIs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 As per enclsoed attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Divis Lab.: Related News

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

