|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|DIVIs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|DIVIs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. As per enclosed letter. Further to our intimation dated July 25, 2024, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 03, 2024 has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Statement of standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. Statement of consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. 3. Press release on the financial results of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|DIVIs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend fi any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. As per enclosed letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|DIVIs LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 As per enclsoed attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
