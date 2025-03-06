Galaxy Surfactants zooms ~5% on partnership for EPC services

Galaxy Surfactants gained as much as 5% on Thursday. The company has announced a strategic collaboration for establishing performance surfactants and specialty ingredients plants overseas.

At around 12.12 PM, Galaxy Surfactants was trading 4.61% higher at ₹2,342.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,239.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,397, and ₹2,272.85, respectively.

The company announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with one of its global customers through its group companies.

The company has not disclosed details such as financials and the name of the client in the exchange filing by the company due to the confidentiality of the deal.

As part of the agreement, Galaxy has agreed to provide EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services, covering process design and knowhow, engineering, construction, procurement, and commissioning of the plant.

The company also highlighted that discussions already reached an advanced stage to further amplify this collaboration once the plant commences operations. This indicates a long-term partnership for both the companies.

The company also stated that this initiative falls in line with Galaxy Surfactants’ strategic vision to extend its global footprint, mainly in key focus markets, supporting its border growth agenda.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com