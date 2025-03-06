iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Galaxy Surfactants zooms ~5% on partnership for EPC services

6 Mar 2025 , 12:31 PM

Galaxy Surfactants gained as much as 5% on Thursday. The company has announced a strategic collaboration for establishing performance surfactants and specialty ingredients plants overseas. 

At around 12.12 PM, Galaxy Surfactants was trading 4.61% higher at ₹2,342.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,239.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,397, and ₹2,272.85, respectively.

The company announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with one of its global customers through its group companies.

The company has not disclosed details such as financials and the name of the client in the exchange filing by the company due to the confidentiality of the deal.

As part of the agreement, Galaxy has agreed to provide EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services, covering process design and knowhow, engineering, construction, procurement, and commissioning of the plant.

The company also highlighted that discussions already reached an advanced stage to further amplify this collaboration once the plant commences operations. This indicates a long-term partnership for both the companies.

The company also stated that this initiative falls in line with Galaxy Surfactants’ strategic vision to extend its global footprint, mainly in key focus markets, supporting its border growth agenda. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Galaxy Surfactants
  • Galaxy Surfactants news
  • Galaxy Surfactants Partnership
  • Galaxy Surfactants Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Dasatinib Tablets

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Dasatinib Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|03:27 PM
RPP Infra Wins ₹80.98 Crore Water Supply Project in Chennai

RPP Infra Wins ₹80.98 Crore Water Supply Project in Chennai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|01:46 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 6, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 6, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|01:34 PM
Galaxy Surfactants zooms ~5% on partnership for EPC services

Galaxy Surfactants zooms ~5% on partnership for EPC services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|12:31 PM
Bharat Forge arm inks pact with Taiwan-based manufacturing firm

Bharat Forge arm inks pact with Taiwan-based manufacturing firm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|12:29 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.