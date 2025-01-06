Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
181.04
239.32
229.7
164.37
Depreciation
-43.75
-49.8
-39.94
-27.51
Tax paid
-47.17
-61.46
-47.52
-51.96
Working capital
131.04
62.71
-14.72
50.56
Other operating items
Operating
221.16
190.77
127.52
135.46
Capital expenditure
59.53
18.35
229.61
26.05
Free cash flow
280.69
209.12
357.13
161.51
Equity raised
1,949.74
1,707.54
1,352.27
1,074.36
Investing
-8.55
-1.47
-4.94
7.12
Financing
101.04
-8.32
-16.01
-24.99
Dividends paid
0
49.64
49.64
24.82
Net in cash
2,322.92
1,956.51
1,738.09
1,242.82
