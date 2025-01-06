iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,449.75
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025

Galaxy Surfact. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

181.04

239.32

229.7

164.37

Depreciation

-43.75

-49.8

-39.94

-27.51

Tax paid

-47.17

-61.46

-47.52

-51.96

Working capital

131.04

62.71

-14.72

50.56

Other operating items

Operating

221.16

190.77

127.52

135.46

Capital expenditure

59.53

18.35

229.61

26.05

Free cash flow

280.69

209.12

357.13

161.51

Equity raised

1,949.74

1,707.54

1,352.27

1,074.36

Investing

-8.55

-1.47

-4.94

7.12

Financing

101.04

-8.32

-16.01

-24.99

Dividends paid

0

49.64

49.64

24.82

Net in cash

2,322.92

1,956.51

1,738.09

1,242.82

