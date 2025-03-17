Galaxy Surfactants announces ₹18 per share interim dividend

Galaxy Surfactants Limited announced that it has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The company stated that the Board of Directors approved the dividend in their meeting held on March 15, 2025.

The company has fixed March 20, 2025 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive dividend. The specialty chemicals manufacturer stated that the interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of the record date.

Galaxy Surfactants’ executive director and COO, Vaijanath Kulkarni, stated that fatty alcohol prices remain high and the company is closely watching market winds after the recent Palm Oil Conference.

“As discussed during the last conference, the company has slightly moderated its numbers to 4% instead of 6-7% typically. This is mainly on account of headwinds faced by the Indian markets. The global performance is quite positive, and as far as the Indian market is concerned, it shall be monitoring it for one more quarter,” said the company.

