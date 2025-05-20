Galaxy Surfactants Q4 Net Profit Rises 6.4% to ₹100 Crore, Revenue Jumps 23%

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd on Wednesday announced a 6.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25).

Net profit for the company was at ₹100 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to ₹93.36 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased yoy by 23.2%, to ₹1,144.9 crore against ₹929 crore in Q4 FY24, showing robust business momentum.

Operationally, the EBITDA jumped sharply 24.8% YoY to ₹126.9 crore as against ₹101.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The EBITDA margin expanded marginally to 11%, from 10.9% in Q4 FY24, thereby maintaining the cost efficiency and also leverage in pricing.

The Board of Directors has also proposed payment of a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share (of face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year 2024–25, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is an India-based specialty chemicals company in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company was started in 1980 by Unnathan Shekhar, Geera Ramakrishnan, Shashi Shanbhag, CR Ramakrishna, and Sudhir Patil who were a bunch of five friends who belonged to different cultures and all at the age of 23.It is a surfactant and speciality chemicals manufacturer for the cleaning and personal care category and its 200+ products are supplied to over 100 countries. Galaxy operates on behalf of 1400 clients such as Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Himalaya, L’Oréal and Unilever and others. 60% of revenue is derived from performance surfactants, and the remainder from specialty personal care products.

