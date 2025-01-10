Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.45
35.45
35.45
35.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,370.07
1,188.5
1,102.24
981.37
Net Worth
1,405.52
1,223.95
1,137.69
1,016.82
Minority Interest
Debt
133.06
191.61
257.31
171.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.88
30.64
29.72
30.51
Total Liabilities
1,575.46
1,446.2
1,424.72
1,218.62
Fixed Assets
787.29
714.23
665.8
579.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
219.7
199.96
208.16
216.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.55
0.04
0.67
1.19
Networking Capital
526.19
494.71
536.14
396.42
Inventories
327.64
338.91
409.46
270.19
Inventory Days
56.85
53.87
Sundry Debtors
454.81
457.8
474.69
339.55
Debtor Days
65.91
67.7
Other Current Assets
160.04
114.85
107.45
126.81
Sundry Creditors
-364.35
-373.4
-419.04
-306.54
Creditor Days
58.18
61.12
Other Current Liabilities
-51.95
-43.45
-36.42
-33.59
Cash
40.73
37.26
13.95
24.83
Total Assets
1,575.46
1,446.2
1,424.72
1,218.62
