Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,062.99
974.06
929
940.49
983.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,062.99
974.06
929
940.49
983.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.69
5.4
23.91
6.38
2.68
Total Income
1,071.68
979.46
952.91
946.87
985.8
Total Expenditure
935.34
849.98
827.34
828
858.23
PBIDT
136.34
129.48
125.57
118.87
127.57
Interest
4.09
3.98
5.39
5.9
5.41
PBDT
132.25
125.5
120.18
112.97
122.16
Depreciation
27.76
26.56
26.22
25.13
24.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.73
20.59
17.09
18.31
20.68
Deferred Tax
0.05
-1.37
-0.63
-1.84
-0.6
Reported Profit After Tax
84.71
79.72
77.5
71.37
77.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
84.71
79.72
77.5
71.37
77.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
84.71
79.72
77.5
71.37
77.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.9
22.48
21.86
20.13
21.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.45
35.45
35.45
35.45
35.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.82
13.29
13.51
12.63
12.97
PBDTM(%)
12.44
12.88
12.93
12.01
12.42
PATM(%)
7.96
8.18
8.34
7.58
7.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.