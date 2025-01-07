Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,628.59
1,830.5
1,793.12
1,684.16
yoy growth (%)
43.59
2.08
6.46
12.16
Raw materials
-1,949.32
-1,208.06
-1,198.52
-1,237.05
As % of sales
74.15
65.99
66.83
73.45
Employee costs
-113.62
-105.7
-94.37
-75.37
As % of sales
4.32
5.77
5.26
4.47
Other costs
-331.9
-223.65
-219.05
-172.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.62
12.21
12.21
10.22
Operating profit
233.75
293.09
281.18
199.5
OPM
8.89
16.01
15.68
11.84
Depreciation
-43.75
-49.8
-39.94
-27.51
Interest expense
-7.75
-8.37
-16.9
-20.59
Other income
-1.21
4.4
5.36
12.97
Profit before tax
181.04
239.32
229.7
164.37
Taxes
-47.17
-61.46
-47.52
-51.96
Tax rate
-26.05
-25.68
-20.68
-31.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
133.87
177.86
182.18
112.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
133.87
177.86
182.18
112.41
yoy growth (%)
-24.73
-2.37
62.06
9.14
NPM
5.09
9.71
10.15
6.67
