Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,473.7
(0.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:56 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,628.59

1,830.5

1,793.12

1,684.16

yoy growth (%)

43.59

2.08

6.46

12.16

Raw materials

-1,949.32

-1,208.06

-1,198.52

-1,237.05

As % of sales

74.15

65.99

66.83

73.45

Employee costs

-113.62

-105.7

-94.37

-75.37

As % of sales

4.32

5.77

5.26

4.47

Other costs

-331.9

-223.65

-219.05

-172.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.62

12.21

12.21

10.22

Operating profit

233.75

293.09

281.18

199.5

OPM

8.89

16.01

15.68

11.84

Depreciation

-43.75

-49.8

-39.94

-27.51

Interest expense

-7.75

-8.37

-16.9

-20.59

Other income

-1.21

4.4

5.36

12.97

Profit before tax

181.04

239.32

229.7

164.37

Taxes

-47.17

-61.46

-47.52

-51.96

Tax rate

-26.05

-25.68

-20.68

-31.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

133.87

177.86

182.18

112.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

133.87

177.86

182.18

112.41

yoy growth (%)

-24.73

-2.37

62.06

9.14

NPM

5.09

9.71

10.15

6.67

