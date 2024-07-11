|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Aug 2024
|21 May 2024
|Decided to hold 38th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, August 07, 2024. Please find enclosed Annual Report for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024) We are enclosing herewith report under Reg 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 and Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
