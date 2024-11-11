iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Board Meeting

2,444.4
(0.09%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Galaxy Surfact. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Galaxy Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Galaxy Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for Q1 FY 2024-25. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated)for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
Galaxy Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and recommend final Dividend if any. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. Board of Directors at their meeting held today ie May 21, 2024 has approved formation of two new overseas subsidiaries. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Galaxy Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Consolidated and Standalone) for quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Galaxy Surfact.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.