Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Galaxy Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Galaxy Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for Q1 FY 2024-25. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated)for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Galaxy Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and recommend final Dividend if any. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. Board of Directors at their meeting held today ie May 21, 2024 has approved formation of two new overseas subsidiaries. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024