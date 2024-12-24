Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HG Infra Engineering: The Jodhpur-based firm reported that its fully owned subsidiary, HG Banaskantha Bess Private Ltd, has signed a battery energy storage procurement deal with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.

TVS Motor: The company successfully acquired a 39.11% interest in DriveX Mobility Private Ltd for ₹97.78 Crore. With this transaction, TVS Motor’s stake in DriveX has grown to 87.38%, making it a subsidiary of the firm. The acquisition involved acquiring 7,914 equity shares for ₹10 each from existing shareholders.

Indian Bank: The Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s financial intelligence unit fined the public sector lender LKR 2 million (roughly ₹5.85 lakh) for failing to comply with the Financial Transactions Reporting Act. The penalty applies to noncompliance with the FTRA’s regulatory framework and accompanying rules and regulations.

Power & Instrumentation: The company has announced plans to grow its stake in Peaton Electricals Company Ltd (PECL) from 15% to 60%. This strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen PIGL’s position in the electrical manufacturing sector and align with its growth strategy. The decision comes as Siemens grants PECL a license to produce, assemble, and market SIEPAN 8PU low-voltage switchboards.

MMTC: The government-run corporation stated that on December 20, 2024, it received warning letters from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The warnings were issued because the corporation failed to form a “stakeholders relationship committee” during the fiscal year 2023-2024, as required by regulatory rules.

