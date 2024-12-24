iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024 , 07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HG Infra Engineering: The Jodhpur-based firm reported that its fully owned subsidiary, HG Banaskantha Bess Private Ltd, has signed a battery energy storage procurement deal with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.

TVS Motor: The company successfully acquired a 39.11% interest in DriveX Mobility Private Ltd for ₹97.78 Crore. With this transaction, TVS Motor’s stake in DriveX has grown to 87.38%, making it a subsidiary of the firm. The acquisition involved acquiring 7,914 equity shares for ₹10 each from existing shareholders.

Indian Bank: The Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s financial intelligence unit fined the public sector lender LKR 2 million (roughly ₹5.85 lakh) for failing to comply with the Financial Transactions Reporting Act. The penalty applies to noncompliance with the FTRA’s regulatory framework and accompanying rules and regulations.

Power & Instrumentation: The company has announced plans to grow its stake in Peaton Electricals Company Ltd (PECL) from 15% to 60%. This strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen PIGL’s position in the electrical manufacturing sector and align with its growth strategy. The decision comes as Siemens grants PECL a license to produce, assemble, and market SIEPAN 8PU low-voltage switchboards.

MMTC: The government-run corporation stated that on December 20, 2024, it received warning letters from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The warnings were issued because the corporation failed to form a “stakeholders relationship committee” during the fiscal year 2023-2024, as required by regulatory rules.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • top stocks today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.