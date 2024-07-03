SectorTrading
Open₹74.6
Prev. Close₹74.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹815.55
Day's High₹74.8
Day's Low₹70.35
52 Week's High₹131.8
52 Week's Low₹59.7
Book Value₹9.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,572
P/E85.63
EPS0.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
150
150
150
150
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,204.36
1,114.83
43.4
272.46
Net Worth
1,354.36
1,264.83
193.4
422.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26,381.61
24,134.98
16,450.78
11,708.28
yoy growth (%)
9.3
46.71
40.5
-6.84
Raw materials
-25,185.99
-23,295.05
-15,254.93
-10,966.06
As % of sales
95.46
96.51
92.73
93.66
Employee costs
-135.04
-194.37
-259.28
-195.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-217.04
-182.91
67.53
-10.03
Depreciation
-4.94
-5.65
-5.24
-6.68
Tax paid
324.53
0.12
-10.29
-24.17
Working capital
-2,450.18
3,270.94
344.09
126.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.3
46.71
40.5
-6.84
Op profit growth
-20.78
-368.07
-207.74
-58.53
EBIT growth
-57.73
-152.18
649.24
-49.96
Net profit growth
238.9
-565
-14.4
3.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.34
3,528.18
11,796.24
30,001.47
26,304.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.34
3,528.18
11,796.24
30,001.47
26,304.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
367.58
2,000.33
29.38
18.46
36.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Finance)
Kapil Kumar Gupta
Chairman & Managing Director
Hardeep Singh
Nominee (Govt)
Arti Bhatnagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Kumar Mishra
Non-Official Independent Direc
S Meenakshi
Non-Official Independent Direc
Sriniwas Rao Maddi
Non-Official Independent Direc
Nabarun Nayak
Nominee
Aishwarya Singh
Director (Marketing)
RAVI SHANKER JANARDHANAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MMTC Ltd
Summary
MMTC Limited, incorporated on 26th September, 1963 is a Mini-Ratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU0 under the administrative control of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. The Company has 5 Camp Offices at various places in India and a wholly owned subsidiary MMTC Transnational Pte Ltd, at Singapore. It has promoted various joint ventures like Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Ltd., MMTC PAMP India Pvt. Ltd.,TM Mining Company Ltd., SICAL Iron Ore Terminal Ltd., Free Trade Warehousing Pvt. Ltd., Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd. etc. following the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) route.The principal activities of the Company are export of Minerals and import of Precious Metals, Non-ferrous metals, Fertilizers, Agro Products, coal and hydrocarbon etc. It also deals in Engineering products, has Joint Ventures in steel, retailing, free trade warehousing and commodity exchanges etc. The Companys trade activities span across various countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and North America. The Company had commenced its operation on 1st October 1963 of the incorporation year itself. MMTC made a foray into European market with the exports of one lakh tonnes of iron ore to Slovakia and Romania in the year of 1994. Also in the same year, the company had commenced import of gold and silver against special import license for supply to the customers in the domestic area. The wholly owned subsidiary MMTC Transnational Pte Ltd, Singapore was incorporated under the
Read More
The MMTC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MMTC Ltd is ₹10572.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MMTC Ltd is 85.63 and 7.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MMTC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MMTC Ltd is ₹59.7 and ₹131.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MMTC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.68%, 3 Years at 18.21%, 1 Year at 25.00%, 6 Month at -13.03%, 3 Month at -14.06% and 1 Month at -7.44%.
