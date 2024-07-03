Summary

MMTC Limited, incorporated on 26th September, 1963 is a Mini-Ratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU0 under the administrative control of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. The Company has 5 Camp Offices at various places in India and a wholly owned subsidiary MMTC Transnational Pte Ltd, at Singapore. It has promoted various joint ventures like Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Ltd., MMTC PAMP India Pvt. Ltd.,TM Mining Company Ltd., SICAL Iron Ore Terminal Ltd., Free Trade Warehousing Pvt. Ltd., Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd. etc. following the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) route.The principal activities of the Company are export of Minerals and import of Precious Metals, Non-ferrous metals, Fertilizers, Agro Products, coal and hydrocarbon etc. It also deals in Engineering products, has Joint Ventures in steel, retailing, free trade warehousing and commodity exchanges etc. The Companys trade activities span across various countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and North America. The Company had commenced its operation on 1st October 1963 of the incorporation year itself. MMTC made a foray into European market with the exports of one lakh tonnes of iron ore to Slovakia and Romania in the year of 1994. Also in the same year, the company had commenced import of gold and silver against special import license for supply to the customers in the domestic area. The wholly owned subsidiary MMTC Transnational Pte Ltd, Singapore was incorporated under the

