MMTC Ltd Share Price

70.48
(-5.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74.6
  • Day's High74.8
  • 52 Wk High131.8
  • Prev. Close74.5
  • Day's Low70.35
  • 52 Wk Low 59.7
  • Turnover (lac)815.55
  • P/E85.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.49
  • EPS0.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,572
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

MMTC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

74.6

Prev. Close

74.5

Turnover(Lac.)

815.55

Day's High

74.8

Day's Low

70.35

52 Week's High

131.8

52 Week's Low

59.7

Book Value

9.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,572

P/E

85.63

EPS

0.87

Divi. Yield

0

MMTC Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MMTC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

MMTC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 89.92%

Non-Promoter- 2.24%

Institutions: 2.23%

Non-Institutions: 7.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MMTC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

150

150

150

150

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,204.36

1,114.83

43.4

272.46

Net Worth

1,354.36

1,264.83

193.4

422.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26,381.61

24,134.98

16,450.78

11,708.28

yoy growth (%)

9.3

46.71

40.5

-6.84

Raw materials

-25,185.99

-23,295.05

-15,254.93

-10,966.06

As % of sales

95.46

96.51

92.73

93.66

Employee costs

-135.04

-194.37

-259.28

-195.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-217.04

-182.91

67.53

-10.03

Depreciation

-4.94

-5.65

-5.24

-6.68

Tax paid

324.53

0.12

-10.29

-24.17

Working capital

-2,450.18

3,270.94

344.09

126.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.3

46.71

40.5

-6.84

Op profit growth

-20.78

-368.07

-207.74

-58.53

EBIT growth

-57.73

-152.18

649.24

-49.96

Net profit growth

238.9

-565

-14.4

3.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.34

3,528.18

11,796.24

30,001.47

26,304.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.34

3,528.18

11,796.24

30,001.47

26,304.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

367.58

2,000.33

29.38

18.46

36.25

MMTC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MMTC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Finance)

Kapil Kumar Gupta

Chairman & Managing Director

Hardeep Singh

Nominee (Govt)

Arti Bhatnagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Kumar Mishra

Non-Official Independent Direc

S Meenakshi

Non-Official Independent Direc

Sriniwas Rao Maddi

Non-Official Independent Direc

Nabarun Nayak

Nominee

Aishwarya Singh

Director (Marketing)

RAVI SHANKER JANARDHANAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MMTC Ltd

Summary

MMTC Limited, incorporated on 26th September, 1963 is a Mini-Ratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU0 under the administrative control of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. The Company has 5 Camp Offices at various places in India and a wholly owned subsidiary MMTC Transnational Pte Ltd, at Singapore. It has promoted various joint ventures like Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Ltd., MMTC PAMP India Pvt. Ltd.,TM Mining Company Ltd., SICAL Iron Ore Terminal Ltd., Free Trade Warehousing Pvt. Ltd., Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd. etc. following the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) route.The principal activities of the Company are export of Minerals and import of Precious Metals, Non-ferrous metals, Fertilizers, Agro Products, coal and hydrocarbon etc. It also deals in Engineering products, has Joint Ventures in steel, retailing, free trade warehousing and commodity exchanges etc. The Companys trade activities span across various countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and North America. The Company had commenced its operation on 1st October 1963 of the incorporation year itself. MMTC made a foray into European market with the exports of one lakh tonnes of iron ore to Slovakia and Romania in the year of 1994. Also in the same year, the company had commenced import of gold and silver against special import license for supply to the customers in the domestic area. The wholly owned subsidiary MMTC Transnational Pte Ltd, Singapore was incorporated under the
Company FAQs

What is the MMTC Ltd share price today?

The MMTC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of MMTC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MMTC Ltd is ₹10572.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MMTC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MMTC Ltd is 85.63 and 7.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MMTC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MMTC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MMTC Ltd is ₹59.7 and ₹131.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MMTC Ltd?

MMTC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.68%, 3 Years at 18.21%, 1 Year at 25.00%, 6 Month at -13.03%, 3 Month at -14.06% and 1 Month at -7.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MMTC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MMTC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 89.93 %
Institutions - 2.23 %
Public - 7.84 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
