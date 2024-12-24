MMTC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
150
150
150
150
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,204.36
1,114.83
43.4
272.46
Net Worth
1,354.36
1,264.83
193.4
422.46
Minority Interest
Debt
4.66
47.91
2,555.03
2,367.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.44
13.61
18.89
11.57
Total Liabilities
1,365.46
1,326.35
2,767.32
2,802
Fixed Assets
28.89
33.47
37.49
42.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.86
25.62
31.62
22.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
168.04
168.04
233.3
567.01
Networking Capital
-174.55
-215.18
2,404.09
2,004.23
Inventories
0.36
1.16
29.79
45.64
Inventory Days
0.63
Sundry Debtors
122.22
134.04
135.1
555.69
Debtor Days
7.68
Other Current Assets
1,498.46
1,610.25
4,253.73
4,119.23
Sundry Creditors
-239.72
-248.06
-269.89
-765.01
Creditor Days
10.58
Other Current Liabilities
-1,555.87
-1,712.57
-1,744.64
-1,951.32
Cash
1,296.22
1,314.4
60.82
165.92
Total Assets
1,365.46
1,326.35
2,767.32
2,802
