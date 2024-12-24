iifl-logo-icon 1
MMTC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

69.72
(-6.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

MMTC FINANCIALS

MMTC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-217.04

-182.91

67.53

-10.03

Depreciation

-4.94

-5.65

-5.24

-6.68

Tax paid

324.53

0.12

-10.29

-24.17

Working capital

-2,450.18

3,270.94

344.09

126.96

Other operating items

Operating

-2,347.63

3,082.5

396.09

86.07

Capital expenditure

-3.49

7.65

0.76

6.59

Free cash flow

-2,351.12

3,090.15

396.85

92.66

Equity raised

2,076.3

2,660.71

2,664.68

2,619.14

Investing

1.07

-431.27

-127.48

120.13

Financing

5,173.01

3,212.62

79.08

288.6

Dividends paid

0

0

30

30

Net in cash

4,899.26

8,532.21

3,043.14

3,150.53

