MMTC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-217.04
-182.91
67.53
-10.03
Depreciation
-4.94
-5.65
-5.24
-6.68
Tax paid
324.53
0.12
-10.29
-24.17
Working capital
-2,450.18
3,270.94
344.09
126.96
Other operating items
Operating
-2,347.63
3,082.5
396.09
86.07
Capital expenditure
-3.49
7.65
0.76
6.59
Free cash flow
-2,351.12
3,090.15
396.85
92.66
Equity raised
2,076.3
2,660.71
2,664.68
2,619.14
Investing
1.07
-431.27
-127.48
120.13
Financing
5,173.01
3,212.62
79.08
288.6
Dividends paid
0
0
30
30
Net in cash
4,899.26
8,532.21
3,043.14
3,150.53
