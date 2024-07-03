iifl-logo-icon 1
MMTC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

76.22
(7.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.7

2,819.98

9,540.65

20,694.84

22,276.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.7

2,819.98

9,540.65

20,694.84

22,276.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

264.31

1,959.48

18.21

10.13

28.26

Total Income

269.01

4,779.46

9,558.86

20,704.97

22,304.51

Total Expenditure

134.44

2,910.28

9,783.33

20,744.73

22,198.83

PBIDT

134.57

1,869.18

-224.47

-39.76

105.68

Interest

0.56

114

151.67

146.56

91.91

PBDT

134.01

1,755.18

-376.14

-186.32

13.77

Depreciation

3

3.89

3.93

4.46

3.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.61

198.86

0.69

1.32

24.45

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

122.4

1,552.43

-380.76

-192.1

-14.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

122.4

1,552.43

-380.76

-192.1

-14.6

Extra-ordinary Items

40.78

1,255.6

-170.99

-33.37

-5.4

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

81.62

296.83

-209.77

-158.73

-9.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.82

10.35

-2.54

-1.28

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

150

150

150

150

150

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

15,10,96,857

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

10.07

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

1,34,89,03,143

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

89.93

PBIDTM(%)

2,863.19

66.28

-2.35

-0.19

0.47

PBDTM(%)

2,851.27

62.24

-3.94

-0.9

0.06

PATM(%)

2,604.25

55.05

-3.99

-0.92

-0.06

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More

