MMTC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.7
2,819.98
9,540.65
20,694.84
22,276.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.7
2,819.98
9,540.65
20,694.84
22,276.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
264.31
1,959.48
18.21
10.13
28.26
Total Income
269.01
4,779.46
9,558.86
20,704.97
22,304.51
Total Expenditure
134.44
2,910.28
9,783.33
20,744.73
22,198.83
PBIDT
134.57
1,869.18
-224.47
-39.76
105.68
Interest
0.56
114
151.67
146.56
91.91
PBDT
134.01
1,755.18
-376.14
-186.32
13.77
Depreciation
3
3.89
3.93
4.46
3.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.61
198.86
0.69
1.32
24.45
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
122.4
1,552.43
-380.76
-192.1
-14.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
122.4
1,552.43
-380.76
-192.1
-14.6
Extra-ordinary Items
40.78
1,255.6
-170.99
-33.37
-5.4
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
81.62
296.83
-209.77
-158.73
-9.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.82
10.35
-2.54
-1.28
-0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150
150
150
150
150
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
15,10,96,857
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
10.07
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
1,34,89,03,143
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
89.93
PBIDTM(%)
2,863.19
66.28
-2.35
-0.19
0.47
PBDTM(%)
2,851.27
62.24
-3.94
-0.9
0.06
PATM(%)
2,604.25
55.05
-3.99
-0.92
-0.06
