iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MMTC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

71.03
(1.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MMTC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26,381.61

24,134.98

16,450.78

11,708.28

yoy growth (%)

9.3

46.71

40.5

-6.84

Raw materials

-25,185.99

-23,295.05

-15,254.93

-10,966.06

As % of sales

95.46

96.51

92.73

93.66

Employee costs

-135.04

-194.37

-259.28

-195.67

As % of sales

0.51

0.8

1.57

1.67

Other costs

-1,116.39

-716.01

-910.29

-570.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.23

2.96

5.53

4.87

Operating profit

-55.81

-70.44

26.27

-24.38

OPM

-0.21

-0.29

0.15

-0.2

Depreciation

-4.94

-5.65

-5.24

-6.68

Interest expense

-198.48

-139

-16.6

-21.27

Other income

42.19

32.19

63.1

42.3

Profit before tax

-217.04

-182.91

67.53

-10.03

Taxes

324.53

0.12

-10.29

-24.17

Tax rate

-149.52

-0.06

-15.23

240.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

107.48

-182.79

57.24

-34.2

Exceptional items

-877.18

-44.32

-8.41

91.27

Net profit

-769.69

-227.11

48.84

57.06

yoy growth (%)

238.9

-565

-14.4

3.94

NPM

-2.91

-0.94

0.29

0.48

MMTC : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR MMTC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.