Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26,381.61
24,134.98
16,450.78
11,708.28
yoy growth (%)
9.3
46.71
40.5
-6.84
Raw materials
-25,185.99
-23,295.05
-15,254.93
-10,966.06
As % of sales
95.46
96.51
92.73
93.66
Employee costs
-135.04
-194.37
-259.28
-195.67
As % of sales
0.51
0.8
1.57
1.67
Other costs
-1,116.39
-716.01
-910.29
-570.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.23
2.96
5.53
4.87
Operating profit
-55.81
-70.44
26.27
-24.38
OPM
-0.21
-0.29
0.15
-0.2
Depreciation
-4.94
-5.65
-5.24
-6.68
Interest expense
-198.48
-139
-16.6
-21.27
Other income
42.19
32.19
63.1
42.3
Profit before tax
-217.04
-182.91
67.53
-10.03
Taxes
324.53
0.12
-10.29
-24.17
Tax rate
-149.52
-0.06
-15.23
240.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
107.48
-182.79
57.24
-34.2
Exceptional items
-877.18
-44.32
-8.41
91.27
Net profit
-769.69
-227.11
48.84
57.06
yoy growth (%)
238.9
-565
-14.4
3.94
NPM
-2.91
-0.94
0.29
0.48
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.