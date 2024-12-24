Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.05
59.89
39.09
-6.19
Op profit growth
-27
-397.67
-179.56
-57.46
EBIT growth
2.45
-145.43
-196.47
-41.5
Net profit growth
188.35
-829.53
-226.07
-69.21
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.15
-0.23
0.12
-0.22
EBIT margin
-0.11
-0.12
0.44
-0.63
Net profit margin
-2.63
-1.04
0.22
-0.25
RoCE
-0.93
-1.02
4.3
-4.7
RoNW
-40.13
-6.56
0.78
-0.6
RoA
-5.42
-2.11
0.55
-0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.26
-1.95
0.38
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.3
0.3
Cash EPS
-5.29
-1.86
0.32
-0.36
Book value per share
0.66
5.88
12.02
12
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.05
-6.33
97.63
0
P/CEPS
-7.99
-6.61
115.36
-112.96
P/B
63.69
2.09
3.08
3.43
EV/EBIDTA
-302.36
-206.14
76.04
-89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
79.95
-100.8
Tax payout
-136.91
0.51
-18.2
24.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.52
16.66
9.58
20.54
Inventory days
1.6
13.38
45.23
42.71
Creditor days
-10.1
-11.97
-19.48
-24.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.16
0.23
-4.38
3.52
Net debt / equity
21.73
4.1
0.31
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-47.28
-57.67
17.79
3.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.28
-96.11
-92.73
-93.46
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.75
-1.59
-1.69
Other costs
-4.4
-3.36
-5.54
-5.06
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.