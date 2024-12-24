iifl-logo-icon 1
MMTC Ltd Key Ratios

71.55
(0.11%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:59:55 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.05

59.89

39.09

-6.19

Op profit growth

-27

-397.67

-179.56

-57.46

EBIT growth

2.45

-145.43

-196.47

-41.5

Net profit growth

188.35

-829.53

-226.07

-69.21

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.15

-0.23

0.12

-0.22

EBIT margin

-0.11

-0.12

0.44

-0.63

Net profit margin

-2.63

-1.04

0.22

-0.25

RoCE

-0.93

-1.02

4.3

-4.7

RoNW

-40.13

-6.56

0.78

-0.6

RoA

-5.42

-2.11

0.55

-0.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.26

-1.95

0.38

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.3

0.3

Cash EPS

-5.29

-1.86

0.32

-0.36

Book value per share

0.66

5.88

12.02

12

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.05

-6.33

97.63

0

P/CEPS

-7.99

-6.61

115.36

-112.96

P/B

63.69

2.09

3.08

3.43

EV/EBIDTA

-302.36

-206.14

76.04

-89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

79.95

-100.8

Tax payout

-136.91

0.51

-18.2

24.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.52

16.66

9.58

20.54

Inventory days

1.6

13.38

45.23

42.71

Creditor days

-10.1

-11.97

-19.48

-24.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.16

0.23

-4.38

3.52

Net debt / equity

21.73

4.1

0.31

-0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-47.28

-57.67

17.79

3.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-95.28

-96.11

-92.73

-93.46

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.75

-1.59

-1.69

Other costs

-4.4

-3.36

-5.54

-5.06

MMTC : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696










