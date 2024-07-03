MMTC Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.56
0.65
0.64
0.73
-210.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.56
0.65
0.64
0.73
-210.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
80.66
139.18
103.27
95.42
85.77
Total Income
82.22
139.83
103.91
96.15
-124.73
Total Expenditure
31.8
95.41
33.43
37.1
-180.14
PBIDT
50.42
44.42
70.48
59.05
55.41
Interest
0.12
0.1
0.15
-0.98
1.07
PBDT
50.3
44.32
70.33
60.03
54.34
Depreciation
1.01
1.01
1.35
0.98
0.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.24
10.62
6.37
3.34
1.47
Deferred Tax
0
0
-7.17
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
48.05
32.69
69.78
55.71
52.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
48.05
32.69
69.78
55.71
52.04
Extra-ordinary Items
27.05
-33.52
0.88
0.01
1
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21
66.21
68.9
55.7
51.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.32
0.22
0.47
0.37
0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150
150
150
150
150
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3,232.05
6,833.84
11,012.5
8,089.04
-26.32
PBDTM(%)
3,224.35
6,818.46
10,989.06
8,223.28
-25.81
PATM(%)
3,080.12
5,029.23
10,903.12
7,631.5
-24.72
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.
