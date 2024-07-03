iifl-logo-icon 1
MMTC Ltd Quarterly Results

70.94
(1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.56

0.65

0.64

0.73

-210.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.56

0.65

0.64

0.73

-210.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

80.66

139.18

103.27

95.42

85.77

Total Income

82.22

139.83

103.91

96.15

-124.73

Total Expenditure

31.8

95.41

33.43

37.1

-180.14

PBIDT

50.42

44.42

70.48

59.05

55.41

Interest

0.12

0.1

0.15

-0.98

1.07

PBDT

50.3

44.32

70.33

60.03

54.34

Depreciation

1.01

1.01

1.35

0.98

0.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.24

10.62

6.37

3.34

1.47

Deferred Tax

0

0

-7.17

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

48.05

32.69

69.78

55.71

52.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

48.05

32.69

69.78

55.71

52.04

Extra-ordinary Items

27.05

-33.52

0.88

0.01

1

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

21

66.21

68.9

55.7

51.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.32

0.22

0.47

0.37

0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

150

150

150

150

150

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3,232.05

6,833.84

11,012.5

8,089.04

-26.32

PBDTM(%)

3,224.35

6,818.46

10,989.06

8,223.28

-25.81

PATM(%)

3,080.12

5,029.23

10,903.12

7,631.5

-24.72

