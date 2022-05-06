To the Members of MMTC Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MMTC Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements"), in which are incorporated the financial statements for the year ended on that date audited by the Branch Auditors of the Companys Regional Offices (Camp Offices) at Mumbai, Vizag, Chennai and Hyderabad.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section of our Report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and total comprehensive income (Comprising of net profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1.We draw attention to Note no. 40(f)(a) to the accompanying financial statements, which states that the liability @1.5% of profit before tax ("PBT") for the year in respect of scheme for retirees prior to 01.01.2007 (closed group) has not been recognized even though Company has reported PBT of Rs.76.03 crores (P.Y. Rs. 1279.16 crores), on the basis of affordability. Also, the Company has not provided for PRMBS for open group @ 4.5% of Basic and DA for serving employees. During the previous year 2021-22, provision in respect of retirees after 01.01.2007 pertaining to FY 2019-20 and 2020-21 had been withdrawn due to loss during these previous years. The non-recognition of provision according to the schemes above constitutes a departure from the accounting standards as prescribed under section 133 of the Act. An amount of Rs.1.14 crore (P.Y. Rs. 19.19 crore) (1.5% of PBT) and Rs. 2.33 crore (P.Y. Rs. 2.91 crore) (4.5% of Basic and DA) estimated by the management, should have been provided as per the accounting standards. Accordingly, the provision for PRMBS would have been increased by Rs.3.47 crore (P.Y. Rs. 22.10 crore) and net income and shareholders fund would have been reduced by the said amount.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Contingent Liabilities We have obtained an understanding of the Companys internal There are a number of litigations pending before various forums against the Company and the managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as contingent liability. instructions and procedures in respect of estimation and disclosure of contingent liabilities and adopted the following audit procedures: We identified this as a key audit matter because the estimates on which these amounts are based involve a significant degree of management judgement in interpreting the cases and to determine the possible outcome of those disputes and independent legal assessment to pursue the cases and it may be subject to management bias. • We obtained list of all the pending legal cases handled at Corporate Office legal division as on 31st March 2024 with a note from management on the changes in the status of the cases from that of last year. (Refer Note No. 34 to the standalone financial statements read with Accounting Policy No. 2.14) • understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases; • discussed with the management regarding any material developments thereto and latest status of legal matters; • read various correspondences and related documents pertaining to litigation cases and relevant external legal opinions obtained by the management and performed substantive procedures on calculations supporting the disclosure of contingent liabilities; • examined managements judgements and assessments in respect of whether provisions are required; • considered the management assessments of those matters that are not disclosed as contingent liability since the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote; • reviewed the adequacy and completeness of disclosures; Based on the above procedures performed, the estimation and disclosures of contingent liabilities are considered to be adequate and reasonable.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note No.11(i) to the accompanying financial statements, which states that, in terms of the court order dated 06.05.2022 & 07.07.2022 passed by the Honble Delhi High Court in the matter of Anglo Coal case, an amount of Rs. 1088.62 crore has been deposited with Delhi HC and the final amount is subject to judgement/clarification of Honble Court. Provision of Rs. 1054.77 crore has already been made in the books of accounts with interest up to 19.07.2022 as per companys calculation. Next date of hearing is 09.07.2024.

2. We draw attention to footnote of Note no. 24 to the accompanying financial Statements, which states that, Consequent upon receipts of divestment proceeds from NINL on 4.7.2022 an amount of Rs. 2615.37 Crore (Rs. 2561.11 Crore on 04-07-2022, Rs. 50.30 Crore on 06-07-2022 and Rs. 3.96 Crore on 08-07-2022) was paid towards principal and agreed interest to MMTC lender banks. A provision was created for interest / penal interest during 2022-23. Out of remaining provision for interest of Rs.42.73 Crore an amount of Rs. 5.44 Crore has been paid to the lender banks during FY 2023-24 towards full and final settlement after waiver / reduction of penal interest and an amount of Rs. 37.29 Crore has been written back as income. Now the matter is closed with all lender banks.

3. We draw attention to Note No. 34 (vii) to the accompanying financial statements, which states that the, Company has created a contingent liability of Rs. 0.25 crore (P.Y. Rs. 0.07 crore) on account of demand raised by Stock Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in relation to non-compliance of regulation 33 of SEBI.

4. We draw attention to Note No. 32(iii) to the accompanying financial statements, which states that, Exceptional items include an amount of Rs. 3.64 crores payable to DIPAM for expenses incurred on account of divestment of NINL, vide letter dated 30.04.2024 of DIPAM and subsequent letter dated 11.05.2024 of Department Of Commerce in this regard, which has been provided for during the year 2023-24 in respect of divestment process which was completed during the year 2022-23.

5. We draw attention to Note No. 36(d) to the accompanying financial statements, which states that the Company has filed a recovery suit of Rs. 31.40 crore against M/s. Aaryavart Impex Pvt Ltd. (AIPL) in respect of Mint sale transaction (P.Y. Rs. 31.40 crore) which included overdue interest of Rs. 2.95 crore (P.Y. Rs. 2.95 crore) which has been decreed in favour of the Company. The company has written off the amount of Rs. 28.45 crore in the year 2015-16 due to non-realization of the same. M/s AIPL have also filed a suit against Government Mint/MMTC for damages of Rs. 167.20 crore (P.Y. Rs. 167.20 crore) which is not tenable as per legal opinion and is being contested. Besides this the same has not been considered as a contingent liability because the management is of the view that there is no present or possible liability on the company in this case.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Other Matter

1) The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023, were audited by the predecessor auditor who expressed a modified opinion on those statements on 30th May 2023, due to non-recognition of provision towards PRMBS for an amount of Rs.20.81 crores.

2) We did not audit the financial statements/ financial information of 4 Regional Offices (Camp Offices) included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements/financial information reflect total assets of Rs. 361.43 crores as at March 31,2024 and total revenues of Rs. 10.94 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements/financial information of these branches have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors.

3) Claims against the company not acknowledged as debts includes an amount of Rs.91.05 crores towards claims made by Food Corporation of India (net of provision made by the company of Rs.1.13 crores). Dispute was admitted in AMRCD committee which in its meeting held on 22 May 2020 directed both MMTC and FCI to reconcile the accounts. Such reconciliation is still pending till date and financial impact of the same, if any, cannot be ascertained.

4) Company is generally not following the practice of obtaining periodic balance confirmations from the parties. Hence all the balances of trade receivables, trade payables, short and long term loans and advances, other noncurrent and current assets are unconfirmed as on 31.03.2024 and financial impact of the same, if any, cannot be ascertained (Refer note no. 50).

5) Old outstanding balances are not meticulously reviewed by the company in order to timely settle the accounts and the old balances are getting carried forward as it is year after year.

6) In case of Regional Office Mumbai:

(i) There is a dispute pertaining to Sada Lease Land. The lease rentals for the block of 2021-25 has not been revised. Last revision was made in the block of 2015-20. Subsequent to this period, revision has been pending as on date and the RO has recognized expenses based on the 2015-20 revision.

(ii) There is no progress in the reconciliation of accounts between the NAFED and the company as on 31st March 2024; Rs. 92.99 Crores is receivable from NAFED and against this amount grant is received from Government of India which is disclosed as Current Liabilities.

7) In case of Regional Office of Vishakhapatnam:

(i) Trade Receivables Rs. 4.02 crore is classified as "Considered Good-Secured", however the same is not backed up by any security and hence cannot be considered as "Considered Good-Secured". As per the management these transactions have arisen out of back-to-back contracts wherein the payment is done to the supplier after receipt of amount from the buyer.

(ii) In respect of Recovery of old advance with Paradeep Port Trust of Rs. 1.17 crore, No provision in the books of accounts has been made and there is no confirmation of the said balance from the Paradeep Port Trust. As per the management, efforts are being made to recover the amount. As per the policy of the Company recoveries from Govt. and PSUs are considered ‘Good and Recoverable and hence no provision has been made.

8) Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

MMTC has been directed by administrative ministry to prepare a road map for scaling down of manpower including exit from various JVs. Also direction has been given for exit from business operation. However wind mill business is still in operation. Government is yet to decide the exit route for MMTC. As there is no communication from Ministry for closure etc., status quo of going concern is being maintained and the accounts have been prepared on going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, Chairmans statement, Management discussion and analysis and other company related information (hereinafter referred to as ‘other reports), but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

The Other reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the ‘Other reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional Skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e) Being a Government Company pursuant to the Notification No. GSR 463(E) dated 5th June 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) As per Notification number G.S.R. 463 (E) dated 5th June, 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, section 197 of the Act regarding remuneration to director is not applicable to the Company, since it is a Government Company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There are pending litigation including matters relating to sales tax, custom duty and excise duty which are disclosed as contingent liability - refer to Note 34 and 36 to the standalone financial statements, the impact of the same is unascertainable as the matters are sub-judice.

ii. The Company is not having any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are

material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly

lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer note 49(e)).

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer note 49(f))

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31st March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. As required by CAG of India through directions, issued under Section 143(5) of the Act, 2013 we give our report in the attached "Annexure C".

For Dinesh Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN:004885N Place : New Delhi Date : 28.05.2024 CA Neha Jain (Partner) M.No.514725 UDIN: 24514725BKEZNG4820

Annexure- A To the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of The MMTC LIMITED.

Refer to in Paragraph 1 under "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" we further report that:

I.

a.

i. The Company has maintained generally proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. However in some cases, records of Property, plant and equipment are not properly updated with complete details.

ii. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. As per the explanations and information given to us the Property plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals except fixed assets provided to officials of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and in case of PPE held by Hyderabad regional office.

c. Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that. The title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

Title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the company except in the case mentioned below:

Region/Office Description of property Gross carrying Value (INR) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Remarks Corporate Office Leasehold Land (Scope) Office Building (Scope) 1.04 Crore 5.74 Crore Scope Complex No 99 years Lease Deed is in the the name of scope which is yet to be executed in favour of the company

Further, 36 title deeds has been deposited with Honble High Court in respect of dispute with Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pte Limited.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a. The inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. According to the information and explanations given to us by the company, value of discrepancies noticed on such physical verification does not account for 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year except one loan given to other parties (related party), in respect of which-

a. The company has provided loan during the year and details of which is given below:

Name of Party Aggregate amount of Loans granted/provided during the year Balance Outstanding as on 31.03.2024 MMTC Ltd CPF Trust Rs. 40,00,00,000 Rs 41,08,49,315 (Principal Rs 40,00,00,000+Interest Rs 1,08,49,315)

The company has not granted any loan to subsidiary, joint venture and associate.

b. The Loan provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of loan, in our opinion, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c. In respect of loans granted by the company the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e. No loan granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. According to information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable..

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central government for the Company under section 148(1)of the act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Provident Fund dues, Professional Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax and Goods & Service tax with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amount payable in respect of Income Tax, Provident Fund dues, Professional Tax, GST, Value Added Tax and Service Tax and other statutory dues in arrear as at 31st March 2024 for more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) In case of dues of Income Tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of custom or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are attached as "Annexure I".

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Further there are no borrowings outstanding as on 31st March 2024.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loan during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x.

a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi.

a. No fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company or its officers, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties made by the Company are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the relevant details in respect of such transactions have been appropriately disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements under Ind AS-24 - "Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules.

xiv.

a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, the Company is no core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of standalone financial assets and payment of standalone financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.