MMTC Ltd Board Meeting

68.82
(-0.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

MMTC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING OF MMTC LIMITED TO BE HELD ON 7 Nov 2024 to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results & Limited Review Report for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i)Approve the Unaudited Standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii) Approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024. 2. To consider and approve Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024 3. other matters Approval for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 31.12.2023 along with other matters. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

