|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING OF MMTC LIMITED TO BE HELD ON 7 Nov 2024 to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results & Limited Review Report for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i)Approve the Unaudited Standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii) Approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024. 2. To consider and approve Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024 3. other matters Approval for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 31.12.2023 along with other matters. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.