Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING OF MMTC LIMITED TO BE HELD ON 7 Nov 2024 to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results & Limited Review Report for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i)Approve the Unaudited Standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii) Approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

MMTC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024. 2. To consider and approve Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024 3. other matters Approval for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024