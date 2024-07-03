Summary

H.G. Infra Engineering Limited was incorporated as H.G. Infra Engineering Private Limited on January 21, 2003, as a Private Limited Company at Jodhpur, with a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to H.G. Infra Engineering Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 8, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Maintenance of roads, bridges, flyoversand other infrastructure contract works. The Company has a track record in executing projects of different sizes particularly in the roads and highways sector. It has become an established construction developer in the roads and highways sector with strong execution capabilities and with a reputation of delivering quality projects. For instance, the company has received a letter of appreciation in the year 2012 from Larsen and Toubro Limited for being the most quality consciousness sub-contractor. The Company received a bonus from the Chief Engineer, National Highways, PWD Lucknow for early completion of widening and strengthening of NH-96 Faizabad-Allahabad Road (from 0.00 kilometers to 46.470 kilometers) in Uttar Pradesh.In 2008, the company executed its first subcontract work of construction of embankment, among other things for an amount of Rs 14.91 crore. During the year under review, the company commenced construction of a portion of the

Read More