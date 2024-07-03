iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd Share Price

1,415.05
(-6.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,526.1
  • Day's High1,540.4
  • 52 Wk High1,879.9
  • Prev. Close1,509.85
  • Day's Low1,405
  • 52 Wk Low 847.9
  • Turnover (lac)2,020.84
  • P/E19.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value390.77
  • EPS78.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,222.04
  • Div. Yield0.1
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,526.1

Prev. Close

1,509.85

Turnover(Lac.)

2,020.84

Day's High

1,540.4

Day's Low

1,405

52 Week's High

1,879.9

52 Week's Low

847.9

Book Value

390.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,222.04

P/E

19.26

EPS

78.35

Divi. Yield

0.1

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

arrow

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HG Infra Engineering unit inks battery storage pact with NTPC

HG Infra Engineering unit inks battery storage pact with NTPC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2024|11:14 PM

The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
HG Infra Engineering’s Q2 net profit slips ~16%

HG Infra Engineering’s Q2 net profit slips ~16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|01:14 PM

In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.

Read More
H G Infra Secures ₹716 Cr Railway Project

H G Infra Secures ₹716 Cr Railway Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Sep 2024|10:48 AM

The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.77%

Non-Promoter- 15.30%

Institutions: 15.30%

Non-Institutions: 12.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.17

65.17

65.17

65.17

Preference Capital

0

48.5

0

0

Reserves

2,253.32

1,713.26

1,299.17

967.04

Net Worth

2,318.49

1,826.93

1,364.34

1,032.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

3,615.19

2,534.97

2,196.14

1,056.02

yoy growth (%)

42.61

15.42

107.96

Raw materials

-1,791.9

-1,185.65

-892.64

0

As % of sales

49.56

46.77

40.64

0

Employee costs

-127.89

-109.26

-111.38

-40.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

454.63

282.11

228.05

83.37

Depreciation

-85.06

-84.42

-75.62

-25.6

Tax paid

-115.87

-71.15

-62.33

-29.95

Working capital

194.41

-19.02

474.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.61

15.42

107.96

Op profit growth

39.84

22.12

175.14

EBIT growth

48.53

21.84

174.23

Net profit growth

60.58

27.29

210.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,378.48

4,622.01

3,751.43

2,609.72

2,217.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,378.48

4,622.01

3,751.43

2,609.72

2,217.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.15

19.36

7.32

7.38

14.1

View Annually Results

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harendra Singh

Whole-time Director

Vijendra Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Kumar Thakur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pooja Hemant Goyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Onkar Singh

Company Secretary

Ankita Mehra

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Kumar Goyal

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

MANJIT SINGH

Additional Director

Sharada Sunder

Additional Director

MONICA WIDHANI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd

Summary

H.G. Infra Engineering Limited was incorporated as H.G. Infra Engineering Private Limited on January 21, 2003, as a Private Limited Company at Jodhpur, with a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to H.G. Infra Engineering Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 8, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Maintenance of roads, bridges, flyoversand other infrastructure contract works. The Company has a track record in executing projects of different sizes particularly in the roads and highways sector. It has become an established construction developer in the roads and highways sector with strong execution capabilities and with a reputation of delivering quality projects. For instance, the company has received a letter of appreciation in the year 2012 from Larsen and Toubro Limited for being the most quality consciousness sub-contractor. The Company received a bonus from the Chief Engineer, National Highways, PWD Lucknow for early completion of widening and strengthening of NH-96 Faizabad-Allahabad Road (from 0.00 kilometers to 46.470 kilometers) in Uttar Pradesh.In 2008, the company executed its first subcontract work of construction of embankment, among other things for an amount of Rs 14.91 crore. During the year under review, the company commenced construction of a portion of the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd share price today?

The H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1415.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd is ₹9222.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd is 19.26 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd is ₹847.9 and ₹1879.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd?

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.54%, 3 Years at 36.38%, 1 Year at 76.60%, 6 Month at -12.50%, 3 Month at 1.39% and 1 Month at 5.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.78 %
Institutions - 15.30 %
Public - 12.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.