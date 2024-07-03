Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,526.1
Prev. Close₹1,509.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,020.84
Day's High₹1,540.4
Day's Low₹1,405
52 Week's High₹1,879.9
52 Week's Low₹847.9
Book Value₹390.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,222.04
P/E19.26
EPS78.35
Divi. Yield0.1
The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.Read More
The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.17
65.17
65.17
65.17
Preference Capital
0
48.5
0
0
Reserves
2,253.32
1,713.26
1,299.17
967.04
Net Worth
2,318.49
1,826.93
1,364.34
1,032.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,615.19
2,534.97
2,196.14
1,056.02
yoy growth (%)
42.61
15.42
107.96
Raw materials
-1,791.9
-1,185.65
-892.64
0
As % of sales
49.56
46.77
40.64
0
Employee costs
-127.89
-109.26
-111.38
-40.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
454.63
282.11
228.05
83.37
Depreciation
-85.06
-84.42
-75.62
-25.6
Tax paid
-115.87
-71.15
-62.33
-29.95
Working capital
194.41
-19.02
474.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.61
15.42
107.96
Op profit growth
39.84
22.12
175.14
EBIT growth
48.53
21.84
174.23
Net profit growth
60.58
27.29
210.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,378.48
4,622.01
3,751.43
2,609.72
2,217.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,378.48
4,622.01
3,751.43
2,609.72
2,217.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.15
19.36
7.32
7.38
14.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harendra Singh
Whole-time Director
Vijendra Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Kumar Thakur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pooja Hemant Goyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Onkar Singh
Company Secretary
Ankita Mehra
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Kumar Goyal
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
MANJIT SINGH
Additional Director
Sharada Sunder
Additional Director
MONICA WIDHANI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd
Summary
H.G. Infra Engineering Limited was incorporated as H.G. Infra Engineering Private Limited on January 21, 2003, as a Private Limited Company at Jodhpur, with a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to H.G. Infra Engineering Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 8, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Maintenance of roads, bridges, flyoversand other infrastructure contract works. The Company has a track record in executing projects of different sizes particularly in the roads and highways sector. It has become an established construction developer in the roads and highways sector with strong execution capabilities and with a reputation of delivering quality projects. For instance, the company has received a letter of appreciation in the year 2012 from Larsen and Toubro Limited for being the most quality consciousness sub-contractor. The Company received a bonus from the Chief Engineer, National Highways, PWD Lucknow for early completion of widening and strengthening of NH-96 Faizabad-Allahabad Road (from 0.00 kilometers to 46.470 kilometers) in Uttar Pradesh.In 2008, the company executed its first subcontract work of construction of embankment, among other things for an amount of Rs 14.91 crore. During the year under review, the company commenced construction of a portion of the
Read More
The H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1415.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd is ₹9222.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd is 19.26 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd is ₹847.9 and ₹1879.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.54%, 3 Years at 36.38%, 1 Year at 76.60%, 6 Month at -12.50%, 3 Month at 1.39% and 1 Month at 5.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.