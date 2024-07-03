iifl-logo-icon 1
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd Annually Results

1,426.1
(-1.65%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,378.48

4,622.01

3,751.43

2,609.72

2,217.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,378.48

4,622.01

3,751.43

2,609.72

2,217.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.15

19.36

7.32

7.38

14.1

Total Income

5,414.63

4,641.37

3,758.75

2,617.1

2,231.17

Total Expenditure

4,316.69

3,726.64

3,041.33

2,126.52

1,864.83

PBIDT

1,097.94

914.73

717.42

490.59

366.35

Interest

216.85

153.77

117.7

94.16

59.77

PBDT

881.09

760.96

599.72

396.43

306.58

Depreciation

141.17

96.38

85.1

84.43

75.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

198.5

173.29

118.86

73.66

63.43

Deferred Tax

2.83

-1.9

15.73

1.68

0.9

Reported Profit After Tax

538.59

493.19

380.04

236.65

166.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

538.59

493.19

380.04

236.65

166.61

Extra-ordinary Items

12.96

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

525.63

493.19

380.04

236.65

166.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

82.64

75.68

58.31

36.31

25.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

15

12.5

10

8

0

Equity

65.17

65.17

65.17

65.17

65.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.41

19.79

19.12

18.79

16.52

PBDTM(%)

16.38

16.46

15.98

15.19

13.82

PATM(%)

10.01

10.67

10.13

9.06

7.51

H.G. Infra Engg.: Related NEWS

HG Infra Engineering unit inks battery storage pact with NTPC

HG Infra Engineering unit inks battery storage pact with NTPC

26 Dec 2024|11:14 PM

The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
HG Infra Engineering’s Q2 net profit slips ~16%

HG Infra Engineering’s Q2 net profit slips ~16%

12 Nov 2024|01:14 PM

In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.

Read More
H G Infra Secures ₹716 Cr Railway Project

H G Infra Secures ₹716 Cr Railway Project

13 Sep 2024|10:48 AM

The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.

Read More
Promoters to pare 2.8% stake in HG Infra Engineering

Promoters to pare 2.8% stake in HG Infra Engineering

21 Aug 2024|10:55 AM

H.G. Infra Engineering shares have increased up to 87% in 2024, compared to the benchmark Nifty50's 14% return during the same period.

Read More

