Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.74
17.71
59.18
31.88
Op profit growth
46.95
35.9
70.87
67.21
EBIT growth
55.68
38.35
84.83
55.32
Net profit growth
60.58
42.03
97.72
57.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.92
18.51
16.03
14.93
EBIT margin
16.85
15.56
13.24
11.4
Net profit margin
10.13
9.06
7.51
6.05
RoCE
28.25
25.53
25.55
23.88
RoNW
7.6
6.26
6.09
5.87
RoA
4.24
3.71
3.62
3.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
58.31
36.31
25.57
12.93
Dividend per share
1
0.8
0
0.5
Cash EPS
45.25
23.35
13.95
4.65
Book value per share
220.33
163.04
126.78
82.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.54
8.19
6.69
23.13
P/CEPS
12.29
12.73
12.26
64.23
P/B
2.52
1.82
1.35
3.6
EV/EBIDTA
6.47
4.98
4.12
10
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
3.86
Tax payout
-26.15
-24.14
-27.51
-29.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.21
88.57
91.72
79.97
Inventory days
17.1
19.12
17.47
20.43
Creditor days
-51.53
-84.02
-84.65
-60.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.37
-4.31
-4.91
-3.96
Net debt / equity
0.71
0.47
0.49
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
1.43
1.04
1.13
0.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.76
-45.43
0
-39.22
Employee costs
-3.46
-4.24
-5.06
-5.46
Other costs
-29.84
-31.8
-78.89
-40.37
The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.Read More
The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.Read More
H.G. Infra Engineering shares have increased up to 87% in 2024, compared to the benchmark Nifty50's 14% return during the same period.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.