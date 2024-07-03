H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,430.45
3,072.79
2,305.69
2,720.4
1,901.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,430.45
3,072.79
2,305.69
2,720.4
1,901.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.99
27.46
8.69
11.5
7.86
Total Income
2,438.44
3,100.25
2,314.38
2,731.91
1,909.46
Total Expenditure
1,898.61
2,511.94
1,804.76
2,185.13
1,541.51
PBIDT
539.83
588.32
509.62
546.78
367.95
Interest
119.17
105.76
111.09
86.35
67.42
PBDT
420.66
482.56
398.53
460.43
300.52
Depreciation
70.67
74.71
66.46
52.12
44.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
88.33
119.85
78.66
111.38
61.9
Deferred Tax
18.38
-4.08
6.91
-4.88
2.98
Reported Profit After Tax
243.28
292.08
246.51
301.81
191.38
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
243.31
292.08
246.51
301.81
191.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
17.8
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
243.31
274.28
246.51
301.81
191.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
37.33
44.82
37.82
46.31
29.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
65.17
65.17
65.17
65.17
65.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.21
19.14
22.1
20.09
19.34
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
10
9.5
10.69
11.09
10.06
The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.Read More
The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.Read More
H.G. Infra Engineering shares have increased up to 87% in 2024, compared to the benchmark Nifty50's 14% return during the same period.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.