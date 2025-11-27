H.G. Infra Engineering Gets GST Show Cause Notice Worth Rs 2200 Crore for FY23

27 Nov 2025 , 09:36 AM
H.G. Infra Engineering Limited informed the exchanges that it received a Show Cause Notice from the Goods and Services Tax Department on November 25, 2025. The notice was issued by the Joint Commissioner, State Goods and Service Tax, Corporate Circle I, Ghaziabad Zone I in Uttar Pradesh.
The action has been taken under Section 74 of the CGST and SGST Acts for the financial year 2022 to 2023. The demand raised in the notice amounts to Rs 220,03,80,368.36. The department’s allegations relate to wrongful availment of input tax credit and under-reporting of supplies in GST returns for the year under review.
The company clarified that the notice does not have any immediate financial or operational impact. It stated that the notice was issued without the opportunity of a hearing which, according to the company, goes against the principles of natural justice.
H.G. Infra also noted that the claims made in the notice lack factual support. The company plans to submit a detailed reply to the Assessing Authority with all supporting documentation.
Based on legal advice and its assessment of the case, the company expects a favourable resolution. Any further updates on the matter will be shared with the stock exchanges as required under Regulation 30(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.
