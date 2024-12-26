H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.17
65.17
65.17
65.17
Preference Capital
0
48.5
0
0
Reserves
2,253.32
1,713.26
1,299.17
967.04
Net Worth
2,318.49
1,826.93
1,364.34
1,032.21
Minority Interest
Debt
459.95
458.62
315.89
290.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.06
0.92
0.05
0
Total Liabilities
2,781.5
2,286.47
1,680.28
1,322.36
Fixed Assets
746.4
706.58
461.11
484.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
627.59
744.73
354.5
261.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
40.6
21.91
11.44
9.55
Networking Capital
1,167.62
633.88
694.73
308.31
Inventories
296.7
235.33
183.55
168.01
Inventory Days
18.53
24.19
Sundry Debtors
913.78
871.24
695.35
653.44
Debtor Days
70.2
94.08
Other Current Assets
1,279.99
751.04
515.83
345.17
Sundry Creditors
-839.25
-749.19
-438.94
-419.96
Creditor Days
44.31
60.46
Other Current Liabilities
-483.6
-474.54
-261.06
-438.35
Cash
199.29
179.37
158.5
258.42
Total Assets
2,781.5
2,286.47
1,680.28
1,322.37
The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.Read More
The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.Read More
H.G. Infra Engineering shares have increased up to 87% in 2024, compared to the benchmark Nifty50's 14% return during the same period.Read More
