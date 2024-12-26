|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|H.G. Infra Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|H.G. Infra Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Intimation under Regulations 30 and 51 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|H.G. Infra Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend a final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Record Date for the Final Dividend (financial year 2023-24) H.G. Infra Engineering Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08 May 2024 for Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|H.G. Infra Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
The agreement covers the long-term procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
In August of this year, HG Infra Engineering was announced the lowest bidder (L1) for a road upgrade project in Gujarat.Read More
The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with the appointed date set for September 4, 2024.Read More
H.G. Infra Engineering shares have increased up to 87% in 2024, compared to the benchmark Nifty50's 14% return during the same period.Read More
