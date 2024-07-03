H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd Summary

H.G. Infra Engineering Limited was incorporated as H.G. Infra Engineering Private Limited on January 21, 2003, as a Private Limited Company at Jodhpur, with a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name changed to H.G. Infra Engineering Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 8, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Maintenance of roads, bridges, flyoversand other infrastructure contract works. The Company has a track record in executing projects of different sizes particularly in the roads and highways sector. It has become an established construction developer in the roads and highways sector with strong execution capabilities and with a reputation of delivering quality projects. For instance, the company has received a letter of appreciation in the year 2012 from Larsen and Toubro Limited for being the most quality consciousness sub-contractor. The Company received a bonus from the Chief Engineer, National Highways, PWD Lucknow for early completion of widening and strengthening of NH-96 Faizabad-Allahabad Road (from 0.00 kilometers to 46.470 kilometers) in Uttar Pradesh.In 2008, the company executed its first subcontract work of construction of embankment, among other things for an amount of Rs 14.91 crore. During the year under review, the company commenced construction of a portion of the Yamuna Expressway, worth Rs 116.06 crore.In 2010, the company commenced its first major project as a subcontractor to carry out work of four laning of 49 kilometers on the Jaipur - Tonk Deoli section on National Highway 12, worth Rs 257.44 crore. During the year under review, the company commenced work on a part of the project for development of road of 20 kilometers on the six laning work being carried out on National Highway 8, on the Ajmer bypass section for an amount of Rs 56.38 crore.In 2011, the company commenced work on the project of four laning of the Warora Bamni section in Maharashtra for an amount of Rs 268.45 crore.In 2014, the company executed construction of the Jaipur - Nagaur road from kilometer 63/500 (Bhatipura) to kilometer 101/700 (Narayanpur Tiraha) for a total cost of Rs 44.27 crore. During the year under review, the company executed construction of the Jaipur-Nagaur road from kilometer 18/0 (Kalwar) to kilometer 63/500 (Bhatipura) for a total cost of Rs 56.14 crore.In 2015, the company won construction project of four laning highway of National Highway 65, on the Kaithal-Rajasthan border for a cost of Rs 401.11 crore, in the state of Haryana, awarded by Modern Road Makers Private Limited. In 2016, the company executed second renewal coat on the pavement of six lane Jaipur - Kishangarh section of National Highway 8 in the state of Rajasthan from kilometer 273.500 to kilometer 363.885 for a project cost of Rs 142.31 crore.Pursuant to the conversion of the Company to a public limited company, the name of the company was changed to H.G. Infra Engineering Limited on June 8, 2017.In 2017, the company won seven construction projects in Maharashtra worth Rs 1904.59 crore by MoRTH. During the year under review, the company won two construction projects by NHAI worth Rs 414 crore.The company came out with an initial public offer (IPO) during the period from 26 February 2018 to 28 February 2018. The issue was a combination of fresh of issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of 60 lakh shares by selling shareholders. The IPO was priced at Rs 270 per share. The stock debuted on BSE at Rs 270 per share on 9 March 2018.In 2017-18, the company won first Hybrid Annuity Project in Haryana worth ~Rs 606 crore.In FY 2019, the Company completed NHAIs EPC project of Two-laning with paved shoulders of Sitarganj-Tanakpur section of NH-125, NHAIs EPC project of Two-laning with paved shoulders of Manoharpur and Dausa on NH 11A; NHAIs EPC project of Widening, strengthening and 2- laning of Uncha-Nagla- Khanuawa-Roppas- Dholpur section of NH-123; NHAIs EPC project of Two-laning with paved shoulders of Tonk -SawaiMadhopur section of NH-116 and Kaithal-IRBs BOQ project of four - laning of Kaithal - Rajasthan border section of NH-123/ 65 in Haryana.During the year 2019-20, two new Companies, H.G. Ateli Narnaul Highway Private Limited was incorporated on 04 April, 2019 and H.G. Rewari Ateli Highway Private Limited incorporated on 08 April, 2019. In FY 2020, major projects completed were Balotra-Sanderao via Jalore section of NH-325 in Rajasthan, Two-laning with paved shoulders of Manoharpur and Dausa on NH 11A; NHAIs EPC project of Widening, strengthening and 2- laning of Uncha-Nagla- KhanuawaRoppas- Dholpur section of NH-123 and Two laning with paved shoulders of Tonk -Sawai-Madhopur section of NH-116. In 2020-21, the Company completed Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Amravati-Nandgaon -Morshi -Warud -Pandhurna National Highway from existing km 95+670 to km 52+440 (Morshi) to Two lane with paved shoulders in the state of Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis amounting to Rs 243.31 Crore; Rehabilitation and up-gradation of NagpurKatol-Warud National Highway from existing KM 60+100 (End of katol bypass) to 101+085 (Warud upto joint junction). Design chainage 60+100 to 100+565) two lane with paved shoulders in the state of Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis amounting to 314.21 Crore; Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Bhandara-Khat-Ghotitok Junction NH 547 E, From Km. 166+640 (on 493+250 of NH-6, Bhandara, Junction) to km 205+214 (Design Chainage) Ghotitok Junction (Part of Bhandara - Ghotitok -MansarAmadi-Parseoni- Khapa to saoner Project) to Two Lane with Paved Shoulders/Four Lane configuration in the state of Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis amounting to 257.61 Crores. In 2022, H.G. Raipur Visakhapatnam AP-1 Private Limited, H.G. Khammam Devarapalle PKG-1 Private Limited, H.G. Khammam Devarapalle PKG-2 Private Limited, H.G. Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-6 Private Limited and H.G. Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-5 Private Limited were incorporated as the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The Company The Company also completed upgrading 4-lane of Rewari Ateli Mandi section in Haryana, Gurgaon Sohna project for 6-laning and strengthening of NH-248A in Haryana; Narnaul Bypass project for 6/4 laning and strengthening of NH-11 in Haryana, Banar-Bhopalgarh (Rajasthan) project for development and upgradation; project for rehabilitation and upgradation of Morshi Chandur Bazar-Achalpur Highway (from 0.000 km to 53.719 km) to two lanes and project for development and upgradation of Jodhpur-Marwar Junction-Jojawar section of SH-61 & 61A in 2022.During FY 2022-23, H.G. Karnal-Ringroad Private Limited was incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company on March 21, 2023; Safety First Engineering Private Limited and Safety First (Partnership Firm) were made Associates during the year. Further, in 2023, the Company completed construction of Narnaul Bypass (Design Length 24.00 km) & Ateli Mandi to Narnaul section of NH-11 from km 43.445 to km 56.900 (Design Length 14.00 km) as an economic corridor-feeder route PKG-II in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode; completed Construction of Eight Lane Carriageway starting at Haryana- Rajasthan border and ends at Junction with SH44 (Km 78+800 to Km 115+700) Section of Delhi - Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode in the state of Rajasthan; Gurgaon Sohna: Six laining and strengthening of new NH-248A from existing km 11+682 to km 24+400 in Haryana; Development and up-gradation of Bhawi- Pipar- Khimsar Highway (SH-86 C) Length 83.225 Km (Package No WB/RSHDP II/EPC/02) in Rajasthan; Up-gradation to two lane with paved shoulder from Kundal to Jhadol (Section of NH-58E) from Km 0.000 To Km. 43.900 and Construction of 8 lane access controlled Expressway starting near Start of RoB near junction with NH-11A to Junction with MDR-1 (Baonli- Jhalai road) (Ch.214.260-247.310) section of Delhi-Vadodara Green field Alignment (NH-148N) in Rajasthan.